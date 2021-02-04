Twin brothers Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell delivered for the Laurel High boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The tandem tallied 22 markers each to lead the Spartans to a 71-42 nonsection home win over Wilmington.
Laurel coach Ken Locke also nailed down his 100th career as the team's coach.
"It's nice, but it's more of a testament of the coaching staff that I've had around me and the players that go out and play each night," Locke said of his 100th win. "It's been groups that have worked hard and I've been surrounded by great players and coaches; it's a team effort."
Locke noted the strong play of the Haswell twins as well as all 11 players that took the floor for Laurel in the win.
"It was a great effort by those guys," Locke said. "We ran the floor well and found the open man."
Laban Barker chipped in nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds for the Spartans (5-5).
Caelan Bender poured in a game-high 27 points for Wilmington (0-9). It will be the last game of Bender's high school basketball career, as he is having shoulder surgery on Thursday according to first-year coach Robb Shimrack. Bender is the team's leading scorer with 89 total points, averaging 12.7 markers a matchup in the seven contests he competed in.
Girls basketball
Ellwood City 67, Union 28
The Lady Wolverines scored 31 first-quarter points en route to a nonsection home win over the Lady Scots.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-4) held a 31-7 advantage after one quarter and 49-13 margin at the break. It's the second consecutive victory for the Lady Wolverines.
Kyla Servick scored 14 points for Ellwood City and Maria Ioanilli was next with 13.
Kayla Fruehstorfer paced Union with seven points. Zoe Lepri and Bella Cameron chipped in with six apiece. Fruehstorfer and Lepri grabbed three rebounds each.
Bowling
New Castle sweeps
The Red Hurricane boys and the Lady 'Canes cruised to 7-0 home victories over Hopewell at Colonial Lanes on Senior Night.
Aiden Klik, a senior, paced the New Castle boys with a high game of 199 and high series of 572. Other seniors on the squad include Jacob Koscinski, Rocco Bernadina, Cristian Medina, Dom Natale, George Joseph, and Jason Shearer. The 'Canes are now 5-4.
New Castle's girls improved to 6-3. Dianna Troutman had the high game of 190 and high series of 529. Shelby Rutter is the lone senior on the roster for the Lady 'Canes.
Hockey
Neshannock knocks off foe
The Lancers captured a 2-0 road win over Avonworth.
Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) opened the scoring at the 2:20 minute mark of the first period with an assist from brother Emilio Valentine (Neshannock).
The game remained 1-0 until the Lancers tacked on an insurance tally early in the third period when Hunter Harris (Grove City) scored on an assist from Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) and Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic).
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) earned his league-leading third shutout of the season, stopping 28 shots.
Neshannock travels to Meadville at 5 p.m. Friday in a nonleague contest.
