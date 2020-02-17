PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High boys basketball team came up short Saturday.
Luke Barker’s shot at the buzzer rolled off the rim for the Spartans and the team dropped a 47-45 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff matchup against Winchester Thurston at Shaler.
It marked Winchester Thurston’s first playoff win in school history.
Laurel bows out at 14-9.
“It’s disappointing,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said of the loss. “It’s not the way you want to finish the season off.
“The playoffs are one game at a time. There are no bad teams. We knew what they were capable of. It was a tough matchup. They took advantage of some size matchups.”
The Bears (11-11) advance to meet Springdale on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
Jackson Juzeng’s field goal with 15 seconds left put Winchester Thurston up 47-45. The Bears had two fouls to give, using them both on Laurel’s next possession.
The Spartans inbounded the ball on the side with six seconds to go. Barker came off a screen and launched the final shot that proved to be errant.
“It was unfortunate,” Locke said. “It was a really good game to watch.
“They just made one more play than we did; it’s playoff basketball. Saturday just wasn’t our day.”
Marcus Haswell paced the Spartans with 16 points and nine rebounds. Barker was next with 13 markers.
Langston Moses paced the Bears with 16 points.
Laurel led 15-11 after the first quarter, but trailed 24-22 at the half. The Spartans regrouped and built an eight-point lead in the third quarter courtesy of a pair of 3-pointers.
Laurel settled for a 38-32 margin going to the final frame.
“We struggled to make shots, some went in and out,” Locke said. “It took us some time to settle in.
“Coming out in the third quarter, we were able to get a couple of 3s and get a little bit of a lead.
“It was a grind it out kind of game. The tempo kind of fell into their favor.”
Laurel led by one point with 1:20 to go.
“We had a couple of shots go in and out there,” Locke said. “They made a couple of plays down the stretch and we didn’t.
“We just didn’t get anything to go.”
The Spartans lose three players to graduation — Derreck Brest, Will Shaffer and Dom Wade.
“We lose some great kids,” Locke said. “We lose a lot of our size. We have several guys coming back, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.