Laurel and Union took home banners from the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit Nov. 10 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
At the summit, the WPIAL Sportsmanship Committee gave out its annual sportsmanship award to five schools. It was Laurel’s second time to receive the banner.
“We met the criteria and fortunately we were able to be awarded,” Laurel athletic director Ken Locke said. “To us, our community is top notch and supportive when it comes to their teams, and wherever we go, our community supports our team, whatever sport it is.
“I think its nice to see and people recognize us and we were able to get that award.”
The WPIAL, prior to the summit, held its inaugural food drive, dividing school districts up by classification. Union received a banner in the Class 1A for raising close to $1,400 and 615 pounds of food.
“I happened to be on Twitter and they listed all the schools that were participating ... I sent Dr. Michael Ross the link and looked at the deadline,” Union teacher Christina Vitale said. “I asked him what he thought, right away I jumped on it and we promoted it at the football games, in the classrooms in the schools, and we had a little competition with the grade levels in the schools.”
Vitale teaches sixth grade in the Union Area School District and runs a group that focuses on community projects.
“The Pittsburgh food bank has been doing this in conjunction with WPIAL,” Vitale said.”I believe out of a 150 schools they had 44, 45 that participated in it, and Union was fifth overall and we were first in single A.”
Every school district in Lawrence County was allotted certain areas to drop off what it raised.
Union was notified of winning the food drive at the end of October and announced it during its last home game of the season. Union’s school district chose four fall athletes to represent the school at the summit.
