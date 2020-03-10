Basketball players from Laurel captured the alumni crown Saturday night.
The Spartans alums defeated the alumni team from Shenango in the Laurel Community Foundation championship game, 73-65. Coltin Esposito paced the Laurel team with 20 points.
Luke O’Hara netted 19 points for the Wildcats.
In the consolation game, Union defeated Wilmington, 80-66. The Scotties’ Garrison Bell paced all scorers with 26 points.
This was the eighth year for the annual alumni basketball event. Proceeds resulting from this event enables the Foundation to offer scholarships, teacher grants and support academic programs to Laurel students K through 12. The LCF has supported student and teacher endeavors since its inception in 2001. Over 300 thousand dollars has been approved by board members to support student, teacher and district projects.
