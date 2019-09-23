By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
PITTSBURGH — Forget the “Philly Special” – now there’s the “Pitt Special.”
With 59 seconds remaining in Pitt’s matchup against No. 15 Central Florida, quarterback Kenny Pickett caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Aaron Matthews. Kicker Alex Kessman, who had missed two field goals in the game, made the extra point, giving Pitt (2-2, 0-1) a 35-34 win and shocking the Knights (3-1, 0-0).
“It’s called a ‘Pitt Special,’ and it was special today,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game of the play that saw the ball directly snapped to running back A.J. Davis, who handed it off to Matthews, a former high school quarterback. “Aaron Mathews made a nice throw. And you talk about Kenny Pickett and the toughness that he shows, throwing the ball in the pocket, running, scrambling for first downs.
“And then, by gosh, he scores a touchdown, reception for a touchdown. So ‘Pitt Special.’ “
According to Matthews, it was just the second time the offense had run the play live, the other time coming during training camp.
It’s another big victory for fifth-year coach Narduzzi. Pitt upset Penn State and No. 2 Clemson in 2016; No. 2 Miami in 2017; and now No. 15 Central Florida can be added to the list of signature wins under Narduzzi.
The Pitt win ended Central Florida’s streak of 27 straight regular season victories.
“We know we can play with anybody,” senior safety Damar Hamlin said following the game. “That goes to show, with big wins from years on back. We kind of shoot ourselves in the foot when we lose games we know we should win.
“That’s why we don’t get as much respect as we should. Just hearing everybody doubt us, that puts an extra chip on our shoulder, and we keep it there.”
The Panthers were 10.5 point underdogs at home and picked by almost no one to upset Central Florida, something they used as motivation. Narduzzi mentioned a segment he had seen featuring ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer, where Palmer had said it was a virtual lock Central Florida would beat Pitt.
“I appreciate Jesse Palmer juicing us up,” Narduzzi said.
“It motivates us a lot, we saw how they were picked,” Pickett said. “What’s his name, Jesse Palmer, that’s his name right? On ESPN said, ‘it’s an easy win against Pitt I guess every week.’ He said it last week, he said it again this week. We watch, we see, we just use it as motivation.”
The game was a thriller that looked like a blowout early on.
Pitt led Central Florida 21-0 with five minutes remaining before halftime. The Panthers came out firing on all cylinders as they tried to beat Central Florida at their own game, running an up-tempo offense. Pickett was 4-of-4 for 52 yards on Pitt’s opening offensive drive, including a 24-yard completion to Matthews which saw Matthews hurdle a defender to set up an A.J. Davis touchdown on the next play.
Pitt’s defense sacked freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times and intercepted him twice. Gabriel had been sacked once and thrown no interceptions coming into the game.
Maurice Ffrench added a touchdown early in the second quarter. Five minutes later, Matthews blocked a Central Florida punt and freshman linebacker Wendell Davis returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.
It looked like the rout was on, but Central Florida came storming back, scoring 31 points before Pitt would score again.
A Davis fumble gave Central Florida the ball at the Pitt 27, and the Knights punched it in four plays later. Central Florida added a field goal just before the half to make the score 21-10.
The Knights added three more touchdowns in the first 9 minutes of the second half, giving them a 31-21 lead as fans at Heinz Field booed.
Things got worse for Pitt when Pickett headed to the locker room late in the third quarter after landing on his throwing shoulder. Backup quarterback Nick Patti entered the game and threw a touchdown to Dontavius Butler-Jenkins on his first pass attempt. The Knights added a field goal to give them a 34-28 lead with just under five minutes remaining.
The Panthers ran the football effectively on their final drive, something they’ve struggled with this season. Pickett completed just two passes on the drive, but the pass he caught is the one that will be remembered by Pitt fans for years to come.
“It’s special. Just having a big role and a big win like this. It’s something I’ll never forget,” Hamlin said. “These type of wins is why I stayed home and played for Pitt, for the special moments like this.”
