Things can change on a moment’s notice.
That was the lesson Saturday night at Shenango’s Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium when a blowout turned into a nailbiter, and a player who might normally have been on the bench secured a victory with a late interception.
Laurel High took a three-touchdown lead into the locker room during its nonconference contest on Frank Bongivengo Field, but Shenango shut out the Spartans in the second half, scored two touchdowns of its own and was driving for a third with 90 seconds remaining when junior reserve linebacker Chase Tinstman picked off a Sam Myers pass at the 18 to preserve a 21-13 win for the Spartans.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Tinstman said of his game-clinching pick. “It was just being in the right place at the right time; being ready. A lot of our second team stepped up tonight and did what we needed to do. It’s just staying prepared, being ready. You never know when you’re going to get your chance.”
Laurel (2-0) appeared to be ready to run away with the game after scoring first-half touchdowns on runs of 3 yards by quarterback Kobe DeRosa, 56 yards by halfback Michael Pasquarello and 8 yards by running back Luke McCoy. Moreover, the Spartans’ defense held the Wildcats (0-2) to just 21 yards total offense.
McCoy finished the game with 93 yards on 15 carries, but carried just four times for 16 yards after intermission. As for DeRosa, he was carried off the field with what appeared to be severe leg cramping on Laurel’s first drive of the third quarter, prompting the insertion of Tinstman at quarterback as well.
“We had a lot of guys go out with injuries and stuff throughout the course of the game, and that just changed the complexion of the offense,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “You start having to rely on some other things, and the kids came up big plays defensively.’
“I told them, you never know when you’re going to be in there, and when you get in there, you’ve got to be able to make it happen.”
Shenango received a similar challenge from coach Jimmy Graham at halftime.
“We really put ourselves behind the eight ball that first half,” Graham said. “We were one-dimensional, we just really weren’t executing our offense. Our defense, we were missing tackles and we had a hard time getting off the field on third down.
“We challenged them at the half. They could easily have gone out and said, ‘You know what? We’re not going to win this game’ and had their tail between their legs, but they fought. That’s what you look for in a young team. I think they grew up a little bit and I’m proud of them.”
After misfiring on all of seven of his pass attempts (including one interception) in the first half, sophomore signal-caller Sam Myers hit 5 of 6 on the Wildcats’ opening drive of the third quarter, including a 10-yard TD connection to C.J. Miller. Miller, who had 74 yards on 23 carries, ate up 31 of them on the 12-play, 73-yard march.
With 7:26 left in the fourth period, Shenango’s aerial attack struck again when Dalton Peters outfought two defenders in the corner of the end zone to complete another 10-yard scoring play.
Miller’s PAT try missed the mark, but the Wildcats’ defense stepped up and limited Laurel to just one first down after halftime, setting up Shenango’s final chance late in the game.
Peters recovered a botched Laurel punt snap at the Spartans’ 38
With just over two minutes to play, Shenango got as far as the Laurel 27 with 1:30 showing on the clock. This time, though, Tinstman stepped in front of Myers’ third-down pass attempt, returning it 45 yards and enabling Laurel to run out the clock.
“It’s a big rivalry game,” Cooper noted. “It doesn’t matter how good you are when these two teams play. It makes it very competitive down the line. Our kids played tough, though, and battled through those injuries, and we’re glad to get the W.”
Graham couldn’t claim victory on the scoreboard, but he counted his team’s second-half effort as a win.
“I know we lost the game,” he said, “but I was really, really proud of the fight they had in them in the second half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.