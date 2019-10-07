DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Larson pulled away in the final stage and won the playoff race Sunday at Dover International Speedway to snap a 75-race winless streak and earn an automatic berth in the next round.
Larson had nine runner-up finishes in the No. 42 Chevrolet since his last win Sept. 9, 2017, in Richmond, but got the coveted playoff victory he needed at Dover to keep the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in championship contention.
“I hope there’s another win in our future, especially in the next round,” Larson said. “We’ll see what we can do. I’ve kept saying that I felt really close to winning here or anywhere right now. Our pit crew has been doing a better job, our team has been doing a better job. I’ve been doing a better job.”
Larson has six career Cup victories and his first one in the playoffs. He led 154 laps late after Denny Hamlin went from dominant to dud midway through the race. Hamlin led 219 laps before fading in race where playoff drivers Chase Elliott and reigning series champion Joey Logano both fell out of contention.
Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race at Dover and didn’t have enough down the stretch to catch Larson and complete the season sweep.
“We just ran out of time,” Truex said.
Larson did win the non-points All-Star race this year and felt like he was inching closer toward a checkered flag on the strength of a sensational late-summer run of top-10 finishes. The 27-year-old Larson escaped the first round without any serious drama and can now head to treacherous Talladega and then Kansas to end the second round without any serious concerns. He’s the first driver in the field of eight.
“Everybody in this playoff field is going to be stressing next week at Talladega except for me, so that’s good,” Larson said. “Last time I was at Talladega I was on my lid. I could still end up on my lid next week, but it’s not going to matter after this win.
NASCAR playoff drivers took the top six spots: Truex was second, followed by Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
“I don’t know where we’ll stack up,” he said. “I assume we’ll have to win one of these next few weeks. If you ever make it to Homestead, you’re going to have to win down there.”
Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney join Logano and Elliott as the bottom four drivers in the playoff field.
Pro golfNa regroups to winPGA tourney in playoff
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole.
It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na’s mistakes.
Leading by three shots going to the back nine, he made triple bogey on the 10th hole without finding a hazard. Then, he hit into the water on the par-5 16th and lost the lead for the first time all day with a bogey.
But he delivered a 25-foot par putt on the 17th hole to tie for the lead after Cantlay went into the water, and he matched Cantlay’s birdie putt on the 18th on the first extra hole.
Rahm pulls awayto capture European title
MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for a second consecutive year for his fifth European Tour title, reaching that mark faster than the late Seve Ballesteros.
The 24-year-old Rahm closed with a 5-under 66 and finished at 22-under 262 to win by five shots. He captured his fifth European Tour title in 39 events, while Ballesteros needed 49 starts to record his fifth victory.
Rafa Cabrera Bello (66) was second, followed by another Spaniard, Samuel del Val (68), who was seven strokes back at the Club de Campo Villa.
Starting with a commanding five-shot lead, Rahm had an eagle and four birdies to go with one bogey on the final day. He put himself in position with a 63 on Saturday that tied the course record.
