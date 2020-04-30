We miss sports.
In fact, if you’re reading the sports pages of the New Castle News or our online edition as you are right now, you probably are going through some pretty serious withdrawal these days.
With the coronavirus pandemic so prevalent in our lives, many publications have been revisiting the past and the New Castle News is no exception.
Local attorney/writer/coach Larry Kelly has spent the past several months coming up with a list of the Top 10 high school players ever in Lawrence County.
Kelly put together a panel of 10 past and present basketball coaches, sportswriters and others in the know in Lawrence County basketball circles to decide upon this illustrious team. The original plan was for the panel to agree upon two lists of 10 players each from pre- and post-1990, but there were so many outstanding candidates, it opted to name two 15-member teams. There are 18 honorable mention picks as well and, as the panel noted, any could have made the 15-member teams.
To a person, each panelist offered that it was difficult to put the list together in our hotbed of high school basketball.
And of course, the advent of the 3-point line in 1988 changed the way the game is played.
The lists will be revealed on Friday and Saturday. Get ready for some spirited discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.