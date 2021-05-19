Lape's rare double leads way for county 2A girls

Mohawk senior Nadia Lape achieved a rare double Wednesday.
Competing at the WPIAL Class 2A championship meet, Lape swept the long and triple jumps for individual gold medals then teamed with Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski and Hannah McDanel for a third gold in the 400 relay.
After securing her long jump title in the day’s final event, the West Point-bound senior received a special video message from Mohawk administrators — she’s officially graduating as valedictorian.
“Honestly, I wasn't even on the radar — in my mind — to get top 10, to be honest with you because there are so many smart kids in my class,” Lape said. “To be No. 1, that’s insane.”
Coach Cameron Schirmer said coaching athletes like her is a blessing.
“She works really hard at everything and it shows,” Schirmer said. “It’s unbelievable. You don't get athletes like her every day.”
Lape won the long jump with a leap of 16-11½. In the triple jump, she was down behind a jumper from Southmoreland before she uncorked her winning 36-4½ mark.
“I knew I had to get one out there to secure first,” Lape said. “She fouled on her last one. My uncle came back and said, ‘You’ve got it, now go for it.’ ”
Mohawk is sending 12 girls to next week’s state championship meet at Shippensburg University. The Lady Warriors athletic program won WPIAL team titles this school year in cross country, basketball and track.
Elsewhere during the first session of Wednesday’s championship action at Slippery Rock University, Shenango’s Emma Callahan won the other individual Class 2A title. Callahan came into the shot put seeded 10 feet better than any other competitor and ended up throwing 49-3½, short of her goal of the meet record of 49-6½.
“My goal was that,” Callahan said of the record. “I was three inches off. The last meets I’ve hit 49 and I’m very grateful that I’m consistent with that. It was a very good day and I was happy just to be in the 49s and be able to win.”
A runner-up as a freshman in 2019, Callahan said her eye is on breaking 50 feet. She’ll have one more opportunity next weekend.
“There’s another girl and whatever happens between us, the better one will win out,” she said.
Mohawk’s 400 relay team claimed the county’s lone track gold medal. McDanel, a Robert Morris University track commit, said she was pleased at the opportunity to compete after having last spring sports season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully we can get some medals at states next week, place again in the 4x1 and hopefully some individual medals for our jumpers, distance girls and sprinters,” Radzyminski said.
County girls also brought home runner-up finishes in four competitions. Mohawk’s 1600 relay team (Lillian McClain, Radzyminski, McDanel and Lape), Mohawk’s McDanel in the 100 dash, Shenango’s Haley Morgan in the 200 dash and Shenango’s Carmen Medvit in the 3200 run were all second.
Milestone Images Laurel's Jamie McVicker pole vaults during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Milestone Images Laurel's Mitch Miles throws the shot put during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Milestone Images Shenango's Will Patton throws the discus during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Milestone Images Shenango's Emma Callahan throws the shot put during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Natalie Lape runs the 1600 meters during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Arie Smiley hands off to Jordan Radzyminski during the 400 relay. Mohawk won the race.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay runs the 400 meters during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Kiera Julian competes in the triple jump during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Kiera Julian competes in the triple jump during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Neshannock's Aarayln Nogay triple jumps during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
New Castle's Maria Owens approaches the high jump during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape leads Shenango's Haley Morgan during the 1600 relay at Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape triple jumps during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Neshannock's Aarayln Nogay triple jumps during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Shenango's Carmen Medvit runs the 3200 meters during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Laurel's Joselynn Fortuna triple jumps during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
Shenango's Haley Morgan, Mohawk's Hannah McDanel and Neshannock's Neleh Nogay run the 200 meters during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.
WPIAL Class 2A championships
Pete Sirianni is the News' assistant editor and digital editor. He is a proud Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
