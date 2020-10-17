Neshannock High dropped a heartbreaker Friday night.
Nya Greene scored on a 4-yard run on his team’s second play of overtime as New Brighton knocked off the Lancers, 27-21, in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference play at Bob Bleggi Stadium.
“I just told them they laid it on the line and they don’t have anything to be ashamed of,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We made a lot of mistakes tonight and it cost us the ballgame. We win games as a team, we lose games as a team. It’s just unfortunate.”
Neshannock (4-2 conference and overall) had the football first in the extra period but stalled at the 3-yard line when Kurt Sommerfeld’s fourth-down pass intended for Artie Prioletti fell incomplete.
“I was just trying to get our wits about us,” Mozzocio said of the timeout prior to fourth down. “We wanted to make sure what we thought was a good play and knew what our assignments were.”
The Lions (also 4-2 in the conference and overall) got a 6-yard run from Greene on their first play of OT before the senior running back found the end zone on second down to set the final.
Greene, who finished with a team-high 157 yards on the ground, gave New Brighton the lead late in regulation as he broke free up the middle for a 79-yard TD scamper with 4:49 remaining in the game.
“Their backs are big kids and you’ve really got to wrap them up,” Mozzocio said. “At times we did a good job, and at other times we didn’t. On Greene’s big run, we didn’t wrap and he was off to the races.”
But Neshannock answered.
The Lancers drove 62 yards in six plays with Matt Ioanilli plowing into the end zone from a yard out with 2:48 remaining to tie the game at 21-21.
“We’ve been resilient all year,” Mozzocio said. “We fought through a lot of stuff this year to get us into this position to play a big game like this. Our kids have just been resilient.”
Neshannock had a chance to win the game in regulation after forcing New Brighton to punt on the ensuing possession.
The Lancers drove to the Lions 17, but Sommerfield was picked off by Keandre Williams in the end zone on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime.
“We had our chances to win the game,” Mozzocio said. “It just didn’t happen.”
New Brighton grabbed a quick 7-0 lead as Kei’Ondre Abercrombie took a screen pass from Gabe Haddox and raced 52 yards for the score.
Neshannock responded as, following a Lions punt that traveled just 13 yards, Cam’Ron Owens scored on a 26-yard run to knot the game at 7-7 with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Owens had a monster game for the Lancers, rushing for 232 yards on 29 carries. He also caught a pass for 10 yards.
“Cam ran like I thought he would run,” Mozzocio said. “He was super all night. He ran super hard.”
After forcing another New Brighton punt — the Lions punted eight times in the game – Neshannock took its first lead as Ioanilli again bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give the hosts a 14-7 lead with 8:34 remaining before the half. A 61-yard Owens run helped set up the touchdown.
The Lancers had a chance to increase their lead with 58 second remaining in the quarter, but Owens was stopped 2 yards short on fourth-and-3 from the New Brighton 18.
Coming up empty proved costly for the Lancers, as the Lions moved down the field as scored with 10 seconds remaining as Xavier Reynolds hauled in a 24-yard TD pass from Haddox to tie the game at 14-14 at intermission.
Neshannock will travel to conference-leading Beaver Falls on Friday.
“We’ve got one game left,” Mozzocio said. “We can’t pout about this one. We’ve got to get ready for Beaver Falls, that’s all there is to it. We felt if we won this game, we had a pretty good shot to get a wild card for the playoffs even if we lost to Beaver Falls. I don’t know what’s going to happen now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.