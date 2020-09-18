A strong second half carried the Neshannock High football team to victory Thursday night.

The Lancers scored 24 second-half points to pull away for a 37-22 WPIAL Midwestern Conference win over visiting Mohawk.

“We didn’t panic,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said of his team’s play in the final 24 minutes. “We just tried to talk to the team about fixing our mistakes.

“We just needed to run our plays right and execute, and things will be OK. I tried to simplify things. Let’s get a nice tempo going. I thought they responded to that really well.”

The Lancers (1-1 conference, 1-1 overall) were coming off a 14-7 home loss to league rival Laurel.

“We wanted to come out and get a win,” Mozzocio said. “I was glad we had a Thursday night game. We could get the other game out of our system.

“We wanted to play some good football and get a W.”

Week 2: Mohawk at Neshannock

1 of 18

Cam’ron Owens scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half as Neshannock built a 13-7 halftime lead. Owens scored on a 41-yard pass from Kurt Sommerfeld in the first quarter, while racing in from nine yards out for his second score of the opening half.

Owens recorded his third score on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 105 yards on 14 attempts.

Sommerfeld was 7 of 12 for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Neshannock.

He also rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts with a pair of touchdowns.

“Kurt is a little stick of dynamite back there,” Mozzocio said of Sommerfeld. “He has to continue to grow and learn.

“He’s seen a lot of different things. That will make him a better football player.”

John Voss was 13 of 30 through the air for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1) for 104 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. 

Neshannock returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 when it travels to Freedom (0-1, 0-1).

“It’s always tough on the road,” Mozzocio said. “That extra day of rest will be an advantage for us.”

Mohawk will host New Brighton (1-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Sports Writer

Ron Poniewasz Jr. is a sports writer at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.