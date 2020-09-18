Neshannock’s Luciano DeLillo catches a pass and breaks away from the Mohawk defense to score a touchdown during the first quarter.
A strong second half carried the Neshannock High football team to victory Thursday night.
The Lancers scored 24 second-half points to pull away for a 37-22 WPIAL Midwestern Conference win over visiting Mohawk.
“We didn’t panic,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said of his team’s play in the final 24 minutes. “We just tried to talk to the team about fixing our mistakes.
“We just needed to run our plays right and execute, and things will be OK. I tried to simplify things. Let’s get a nice tempo going. I thought they responded to that really well.”
The Lancers (1-1 conference, 1-1 overall) were coming off a 14-7 home loss to league rival Laurel.
“We wanted to come out and get a win,” Mozzocio said. “I was glad we had a Thursday night game. We could get the other game out of our system.
“We wanted to play some good football and get a W.”
Cam’ron Owens scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half as Neshannock built a 13-7 halftime lead. Owens scored on a 41-yard pass from Kurt Sommerfeld in the first quarter, while racing in from nine yards out for his second score of the opening half.
Owens recorded his third score on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 105 yards on 14 attempts.
Sommerfeld was 7 of 12 for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Neshannock.
He also rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts with a pair of touchdowns.
“Kurt is a little stick of dynamite back there,” Mozzocio said of Sommerfeld. “He has to continue to grow and learn.
“He’s seen a lot of different things. That will make him a better football player.”
John Voss was 13 of 30 through the air for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1) for 104 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.
Neshannock returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 when it travels to Freedom (0-1, 0-1).
“It’s always tough on the road,” Mozzocio said. “That extra day of rest will be an advantage for us.”
Mohawk will host New Brighton (1-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
