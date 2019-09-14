Frustration turned into elation last night for the Neshannock High football team.
Stymied on their first three possessions, the Lancers broke loose when D.J. DeBlasio burst through for a 94-yard touchdown run. It set the stage for an explosive night as Neshannock racked up five touchdowns of 30 yards or more in a 44-0 win over Ellwood City Lincoln in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference battle at Helling Stadium.
“Those big plays really built our confidence and carried over to the defensive side of the ball,” Neshannock quarterback Ethan Weatherby said.
After a Wolverines punt pinned Neshannock (3-0 conference, 3-1 overall) at its own 6 late in the first quarter, DeBlasio burst through the right side and outraced a defender for a 9-yard scoring stroll and a 6-0 lead.
“It took a lot of stress off my back,” Weatherby said. “The tension went away and we just started playing our game.”
It signified an awakening of the Lancers’ offense, too.
“Early on, they were doing some things and bringing some heat from different places. Once we figured it out and the kids caught on to what they were doing, the kids blocked their roles up front and our guys hit some seams and we had a big night from there on out,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “(That run) was a huge boost to us offensively. It gave us our confidence back and we started rolling from there.”
Neshannock scored on its next two possessions as well. Weatherby found Cam'Ron Owens for a pair of long touchdown scores. The first one covered 42 yards and the second went for 30.
“It felt good to finally get that,” Weatherby said. “We’ve struggled the past few weeks with long balls. We’ve been making some mistakes — dropped balls, bad passes — but we really connected this week and it felt good.”
Braden Gennock’s short touchdown run gave the Lancers a 27-0 halftime lead.
Neshannock put the game out of reach late in the third quarter when Mike Bonner hauled in a Weatherby screen pass and raced 60 yards to the house. Spencer Perry snagged the 2-point conversion pass from Weatherby for a 35-0 lead, which put the mercy rule into effect.
Matthew Ioanilli broke a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Lancers got their final points on a safety. The game was called with 4:08 left when a series of lightning strikes occurred in the distance. Although it was a conference game, both sides agreed to end it rather than return for the final minutes.
“The defensive side of the ball is getting after it. That’s two weeks in a row that we didn’t let someone score a touchdown on us,” Mozzocio said. “They are playing great ball and getting after it. Everybody is focusing on their job. We don’t have many breakdowns.”
Conversely, the Wolverines (0-2, 0-4) are still trying to find their way with a young squad, which starts five sophomores and a freshman on defense.
“The last couple weeks against what I think are two of the best teams in our conference, we’ve shown the ability to hang for a quarter or a quarter and a half,” Ellwood City coach Joe Lamenza said. “I don’t know what it is after that — I can’t quantify it. But, we are young and that’s part of the process. We have to continue to get better and focus on the process and on what we can control. There’s no substitute for experience.”
NESHANNOCK 6 21 8 9 — 44
ELLWOOD CITY 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
NESHANNOCK — D.J. DeBlasio, 94-yard run (kick failed).
NESHANNOCK — Cameron Owens, 42-yard pass from Ethan Weatherby (Tristan Tuck kick).
NESHANNOCK — Owens, 30-yard pass from Weatherby (Tuck kick).
NESHANNOCK — Braden Gennock, 9-yard run (Tuck kick).
NESHANNOCK — Mike Bonner, 60-yard pass from Weatherby (Spencer Perry pass from Weatherby).
NESHANNOCK — Matthew Ioanilli, 55-yard run (Tuck kick).
NESHANNOCK — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.