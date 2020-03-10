The Neshannock High hockey team’s season ended Monday night with a 5-4 playoff overtime loss to Carrick at the RMU Island Sports Complex.
For the second year in a row, the Lancers failed to advance past the semifinals.
Neshannock got on the board first when Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) and Lex Moses (Hermitage) teamed up and found Hunter Deal (Shenango) for the goal. The Lancers led 1-0 after the first period.
In the second period, the Lancers extended their lead scoring back-to-back goals less than 2 minutes apart. Santino Multari (Kennedy) scored the first on the power play when he took a pass from Terence Rice (Neshannock). Then Deal scored a short handed unassisted goal. The Cougars scored two goals to make the score 3-2 at the end of the second period.
In the third period, Rice pushed the Neshannock advantage to 4-2. Hunter Harris (Grove City) assisted on the Rice tally. Carrick then cut the Lancers lead to one goal. The Cougars pulled their goalie to add an extra attacker with 1:18 left in regulation. Then with just 14 seconds left on the clock, Carrick scored the tying goal.
The Cougars scored just over 21/2 minutes in to overtime to end the Lancers hopes at a championship. They will face Ringgold in the championship game next Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
