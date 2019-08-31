The first win of the season was a convincing one for the Neshannock High football team last night.
The Lancers gave up some points, but scored many more of their own in a 54-34 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference decision over visiting Riverside.
D.J. DeBlasio opened the scoring with a 1-yard run for Neshannock.
The Lancers scored again on a 48-yard pass from Jason Nativio to Ethan Weatherby.
Riverside narrowed the gap on a 24-yard run from Hunter Nulph but Neshannock answered right back on a 68-yard pass from Nativio to Braden Gennock.
Nulph came back with a 1-yard run, which was followed by a 14-yard Gennock dash and a 1-yard run by Hughes.
Neshannock led 28-21 at the half.
Hughes scored on a run of 10 yards before Gennock added a 75-yard scamper and a 62-yard jaunt.
The Panthers answered with a 24-yard pass from Hughes to Josh Bishop before DeBlasio tacked on a 24-yard run.
Nativio closed out the scoring with a 31-yard run.
Neshannock is 1-0, 1-1. Riverside was in its season opener.
The Lancers host Mohawk on Friday night.
