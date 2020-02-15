By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
IMPERIAL — The Neshannock High boys basketball team erased a big deficit and it led to a victory Friday night.
The Lancers trailed by 15 points in the third quarter and roared back to claim a 55-54 WPIAL Class 3A first-round victory over Washington at West Allegheny.
Neshannock withstood two game-winning field-goal attempts by the Little Prexies, one at the end of regulation and another in overtime to escape with the win.
“I can’t say we were the tougher team for 36 minutes,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “But down the stretch, I credit my guys for being the tougher team and leaving with a win.”
Ninth-seeded Neshannock (16-7) will play top-seeded Lincoln Park (19-4) on Thursday at a time and site to be announced.
Washington bows out at 15-7.
The Lancers trailed by 12 points with two minutes left in the third quarter and cut it to 40-31 after three periods.
“After about two minutes in the third, we were able to increase the intensity a little bit,” Corey said. “I thought in that third quarter we had a couple of consecutive stops and then we got it to nine.
“I thought defensively we did just enough little things in the fourth quarter to chip away. We got some steals and deflections; it was a good effort.”
The Lancers outscored Washington 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
Preston Turk’s 3-pointer with 2:10 to go in the fourth quarter tied it at 44. It was the game’s first tie.
Russell Kwiat gave Neshannock its first lead at 45-44 when he split a pair of foul shots with 1:35 to go. The Little Prexies turned the ball over with 1:28 to go.
The Lancers were able to kill some clock before Zahmere Robinson fouled out with 38 seconds to go. Turk hit the front-end of a one-and-one, but he missed the second shot and Neshannock held a 46-44 advantage.
The Lancers corralled the rebound with 36 seconds to go. JP Mozzocio was fouled and he also split both ends of a one-and-one to put Neshannock up 47-44.
The Little Prexies buried a 3-pointer with around 13 seconds to go. Washington then forced a held ball and reclaimed possession with the arrow pointing in its favor with 7.7 ticks to go.
A field goal at the final horn was no good and the teams headed to overtime deadlocked at 47.
In overtime, Spencer Perry’s offensive putback put Neshannock up 51-49. Turk then went to the line for a two-shot foul and he made them both for a 53-49 buffer with 1:40 left.
But Ian Bredniak canned a 3-pointer with a little more than a minute to go to close to 53-52. The Little Prexies got a quick steal and took a 54-53 lead on a Tayshawn Levy layup.
“As frustrated as I was with our guys the many different parts of the game, the one thing they did well was continuing that fight down the stretch,” Corey said. “It could have been easy to pack it in down 15 and they didn’t. They were resilient.”
Washington’s Caleb Jackson fouled Turk with 25 seconds left and he made both foul shots to put the Lancers up 55-54. Neshannock was 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter at the foul line, but turned it on in overtime, making all six of its attempts.
“We were tremendous at the foul line in overtime,” Corey said. “In the fourth quarter we had a couple of opportunities to go up four and we missed two back-ends.”
Neshannock blocked Bredniak’s three-point attempt and the ball went sailing out of bounds with nine seconds to go.
The Lancers committed their sixth team foul with four seconds left, setting up one final inbound play.
“I think Spencer was trying to get a jump ball out of it,” Corey said of the foul.
Jackson flung the pass in bounds for the Little Prexies to Levy, who worked it over to Marlon Norris. Norris launched a field goal at the buzzer that hit the rim and bounced off, propelling the Lancers into the second round.
“That ball hit both sides of the rim in overtime.”
Neshannock trailed 26-13 at the half, turning the ball over 11 times as well.
“Our mistakes weren’t on the defensive end in the first half,” Corey said. “We dug ourselves that hole.
“We shot very poorly in the first half,” Corey said. “I just wasn’t real happy with how we were playing offensively. Of the 11 turnovers in the first, four or five of them we flat out threw out of bounds. Our passing was atrocious in the first half. It was very uncharacteristic for how we’ve been playing.”
Perry paced the Lancers with 17 points and Mozzocio was next with 16. Turk tallied 14 markers for the winners.
Bredniak netted 15 points to lead Washington.
Neshannock dropped both games to Lincoln Park in the regular season, 46-39 on the road and 61-43 at home.
