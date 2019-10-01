The Neshannock High hockey team opened the season Monday night with a 6-4 decision over Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink.
The game was the first of two regular season match-ups between the PIHL division rivals.
The home team found the back of the net first, late in the first period, when Nick Cartwright scored an unassisted power play goal. The Lancers answered a few minutes later when Hunter Harris scored. He was assisted by Brayden Morgan and Ian Scharper. The Greyhounds scored two goals in the final 2 minutes of the period just 11 seconds apart. Ben List scored the first on a power play and Drake Tomak picked up the second. Geoffrey Boker assisted on both.
The Lancers scored two goals in the second period. Hunter Deal scored unassisted on the power play 5 minutes into the period. Terence Rice took a Santino Multari pass and evened the score at 3.
Neshannock opened the scoring less than two minutes into the final period and took its first lead of the game. Morgan scored on a power play opportunity, taking a pass from Tommy Malvar to put Neshannock up 4-3. Wilmington responded just over a minute later when Cartwright picked up his second tally of the game. Aidan Hasson assisted.
Later in the period, Rice and Multari teamed up again.
This time it was Multari who found the back of the net to give the Lancers back the lead. With just under a minute left in the contest, Deal passed the puck to Malvar who scored into an empty net.
Neshannock goalies Andrew Bovo and Riley Mastowski shared time in the net. Bovo stopped 8 out of 11 shots and Mastowski stopped 13 out of 14. Dom Serafino stopped 36 out of 40 shots for the Greyhounds.
