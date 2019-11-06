The Neshannock High varsity hockey team defeated Burrell 9-0 at Hess Ice Rink.
The Lancers are now 5-0.
Santino Multari (Kennedy) found Bradyen Morgan (Laurel) to give the Lancers the early lead. Just a few minuted later Patrick Cionni (Shenango) scored his first goal of the season on a pass from Nolan Earl (Shenango). Later in the period, Jonathan Michaels (Mercer) assisted Multari on his first goal of the game. Then Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) beat the Bucs goalie and pushed the Lancers advantage to four goals. Thomas Malvar (Kennedy) assisted on Ioanilli’s tally. Multari scored his second of the night with just 9 secondd left in the first period. Michaels and Morgan were each credited with assists on the Multari goal. The Lancers led 5-0 after the first period.
Morgan extended the Neshannock lead in the second period when he took a pass from Michaels and scored. A short time later, Hunter Harris (Grove City) found Earl, who gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead at the second intermission.
Early in the third period, Morgan picked up a hat trick when he scored unassisted. Late in the period Michael Benson (Neshannock) lit the lamp for the final goal of the game. Teddy Saad (Neshannock) assisted Benson on the play.
Lancers goaltender Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) picked up his second shut out of the season. Mastowski’s .270 goals against average and .987 save percentage are best in the conference among goalies with more than one period in net.
The Neshannock win sets up an early-season matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams in the conference. The Lancers will travel to the Rostraver Ice Garden to take on the defending champs, Ringgold (5-0), at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 18. The Lancers lead the conference with 41 goals and the Rams are second with 32. The Lancers have only given up a conference-low five goals for the season.
