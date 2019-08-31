The Neshannock High golf team edged Riverside 204-209 in WPIAL Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club yesterday.
Preston Turk and Liam McGann led the Lancers with 2-over-par 38s, followed by Nick Viggiano with a 39, Sam Ball with a 43 and Liam Kosior with a 46.
Skyler Fox paced Riverside with a 35, followed by Justin Hand with a 38, Liam Grinnen and Logan Greer with 45s and Ethan Pilarski with a 46.
The Lancers are now 6-0 in the section, 6-0 overall.
