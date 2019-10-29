GREEN TREE — The Neshannock football team gets to stay home Friday night, while New Castle will go on the road as the two begin their quests for WPIAL championships.
The Lancers host Serra Catholic in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs, while New Castle travels to Belle Vernon in Class 4A play. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Pairings were announced Monday night in Green Tree.
Neshannock is the No. 4 seed, while Serra is No. 13 in Class 2A. Washington is the No. 1 seed.
New Castle is seeded No. 6 in Class 4A and Belle Vernon is No. 3. Thomas Jefferson is the 1 seed.
The Lancers (6-1, 8-2) are the champions of the Midwestern Athletic Conference and Serra (4-3, 6-4) finished tied for third in the Three Rivers Conference.
The ‘Canes (6-4 overall) tied for third in the Northwest Eight Conference at 4-3. Belle Vernon (8-1 overall) was the runner-up to Thomas Jefferson in the Big Eight Conference at 6-1.
New Castle coach Joe Cowart says he is satisfied with his team’s seed.
“I thought the sixth seed was appropriate for us,” he said. “I figured five or six was what we would end up with.”
Cowart said that he started reviewing film after the teams traded at Monday night’s meeting.
“I’ll be burning the midnight oil,” he said. “We’re going to prepare our butts off. We don’t know much about them yet, but we do know that we will need to play our best football.”
New Castle has made the playoffs seven years in a row under Cowart, who is in his eighth season overall with the program.
Cowart said his team is comfortable with playing on the road and some players who have been nursing injuries are getting past them.
“Our schedule was loaded with some really good ball clubs and a lot of them were playoff teams,” he said. “We feel pretty good about where we are right now. We need to stay focused with what is right in front of us. We have the usual bumps and bruises for this time of the year but overall we’re pretty healthy.
“We plan to have the best Tuesday of our lives at practice and stack it with the best Wednesday. We’ll be ready Friday.”
BLEGGI STADIUM VISIT
Playoff football returns to Lawrence County when Neshannock hosts Serra Catholic. It’s the first postseason game in the county since 2017 when the Lancers lost to Burgettstown in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“There’s no doubt it’s great to open the playoffs at home,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We have great history here at Bob Bleggi Stadium since my staff came on board in 2012.
“When we’re at home, we feel very comfortable there. The kids want to play for their family and the community. We’re in our comfort zone and we’re thrilled to be there on Friday night.”
It’s the Lancers’ seventh trip to the playoffs in Mozzocio’s eight seasons at the helm. Neshannock failed to advance to the postseason last year.
“It really didn’t surprise me that we came back strong this year,” Mozzocio said. “Our work ethic never changed.
“We had good seniors on the team last year. They showed the young guys the way. They worked hard and we worked hard, too, as a coaching staff. Everyone was focused on the task at hand. That attitude carried over. We weren’t happy and they wanted to show they could turn things around. The players did it, they put in the hard work and now we’re reaping the benefits.”
Mozzocio is pleased with the Lancers’ seeding.
“There was no surprise in the seed,” Mozzocio said. “That’s where I felt we would land and that’s where we deserved to land.
“We’re happy with the seed. We’ll take them one at a time from here.”
The Eagles tied for third in the Three Rivers Conference with South Side Beaver, both with 4-3 league records. South Side Beaver defeated Serra Catholic, 30-27, to earn the higher seed from the conference.
“I got to peek at them a little tonight,” Mozzocio said of Serra Catholic. “They’re a very athletic opponent; they can cause you some problems.
“We’ll have to get a good game plan together and get it installed.”
