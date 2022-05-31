Neshannock catcher Nathan Rynd tags Serra Catholic's Ethan Coddington out at the plate in the third inning of a WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Wild Things Park.
Neshannock coach John Quahliero gives direction during a WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Wild Things Park.
Neshannock's Colton Shaffer walks off the field as Serra Catholic celebrates winning the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
Neshannock seniors Jonathan Pallerino, Joshua Pallerino, Colton Shaffer, Joshua Prossen and Sebastian Coiro stand with the WPIAL runner-up trophy.
ABOVE: Jack Glies catches the ball to start a double play during a WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Wild Things Park. BELOW: Lancers catcher Nathan Rynd tags Serra Catholic’s Ethan Coddington out at the plate in the third inning Tuesday.
LEFT: Neshannock’s Luke Glies celebrates after Colten Shaffer’s RBI hit against Serra Catholic on Tuesday at Washington Wild Things Park in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. RIGHT: The Lancers’ Luke Glies runs to third base against the Eagles.
Neshannock's Luke Glies runs to third base.
Neshannock’s Giovanni Valentine swings at a pitch.
Lancers fall to Serra Catholic in WPIAL Class 2A championship
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Neshannock High baseball team had a steep hill to climb on Tuesday.
The Lancers had to overcome eligibility and injury issues on the mound and on top of that they were attempting to hand Serra Catholic its first loss of the season. The Eagles denied Neshannock that opportunity, capturing an 8-2 verdict in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Wild Things Park.
Neshannock (17-7) lost a top hitter and relief pitcher in Andrew Frye prior to the playoffs starting because of the WPIAL transfer rule. Grant Melder, a pitcher, was out because of an ankle injury he sustained during the semifinals.
“I’m not going to stand here and make excuses,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “We have guys in there and you’ve got to be ready to pitch. We were without our number two and three pitchers and four and five hitters for this game but we never looked at that. We’re going to try to push forward, it’s next man up. Sometimes when it becomes next man up you run out of guys to replace the number four and five hitter. Who I’m speaking about would be (Andrew) Frye and (Grant) Melder and also on the mound.”
Neshannock had three hits in the game.
“I really didn’t expect an 8-2 win. I thought it would be a lot closer, to be honest,” Serra Catholic coach Brian Dzurenda said. “We prepared for (Sebastian) Coiro all week. All week we just simulated, simulated, simulated and we hit the ball well. We hit the ball on the bunt. For a lot of time, we chased them out of the game. I knew if we chased them their second or third pitchers were going to be a little bit below the level of Coiro.
“(Grant) Melder we knew was out due to an ankle injury. I saw him in the pregame though, he looked fine at first base. I thought he was going to come in as a reliever, that’s what I thought but he did not play. Kudos to Neshannock, that’s one of the best programs in the whole WPIAL. John Quahliero is a personal friend of mine, we talk at least three or four times a week. They do things the right way.”
Sebastian Coiro (7-1) took the loss. He pitched four innings and surrendered six hits, four runs — all earned — with one walk and one strikeout.
“I tip my hat to Sebastian Coiro,” Quahliero said. “He gutted it out for us. He threw a lot of innings in the last month. It was tough with the heat out there, he battled the elements and he competed. I just felt like it was time he deserved to come out of that game because he gave us everything he could and more in the tank.”
The Eagles (23-0) grabbed the first tallies of the game after Zach Black plated a run while Joe DeMoss had a run of his own in the bottom of the first inning to lead against Neshannock, 2-0.
The Lancers responded in the top of the third inning with Colten Shaffer hitting a triple to bring home two runs and tie the game at 2.
“I moved the guys over to put Colten in that position because I’ll bet on him every time,” Quahliero said. “He hit a shot in the gap, centerfielder tried to make an outstanding play and left his feet. I was getting ready to wave Colten on but he slid headfirst into third as you would think. You wouldn’t think it would be like an inside the parker. By the time he popped up, the shortstop had the ball deep and I didn’t want to send him. A great shot by Colten Shaffer.”
Story continues below video
Nate Rynd, Neshannock’s catcher, prevented another run from Serra Catholic in the bottom of the third. Rynd dropped the ball on a third strike and went to throw out the runner but dove at the opposite runner coming from third base to make the out.
“Nate Rynd, no matter what he’s doing, offensively if he struggles, if he’s four for four, you’ll never know,” Quahliero said. “He gives every single ounce of energy back there. He’s our quarterback and I believe he’s probably the best catcher in double A, that’s my opinion. A phenomenal job, threw a couple guys out today, close calls and we missed some tags but he did a phenomenal job and that was an all-star play he made.”
Serra Catholic’s Michael Schanck had back-to-back stolen bases in the bottom of the fourth. Eli Kite to connect with a pitch and bring Schanck home for a 3-2 lead against Neshannock.
Jacob Walzer came in as relief for Coiro in the bottom of the fifth. He pitched a third of an inning and surrendered one hit, three runs — all earned — with one walk.
“He went in there and competed. I just felt like it wasn’t his day and he didn’t deserve to be thrown into the wolves either, I pulled him,” Quahliero said of Walzer. “You’ve got to throw strikes against this team. They’re going to put pressure on us. We prepared, we executed, we prepared, we went over every game plan and...one bad inning.”
The Eagles increased their lead against Neshannock in the bottom of the fifth inning with Joe DeMoss hitting a double to drive two runners home.
Shaffer made his season debut on the mound for the Lancers after Walzer was pulled. He walked a batter with bases loaded to make the score, 6-2.
Deandre Alberico would take over for Shaffer and relinquished two more runs in the fifth after hitting a batter with bases loaded and walking another.
“They wont ever give up. If they do, they won’t play for me,” Quahliero said on his defense. “It’s that simple. It’s been the culture here and it’s going to continue. We’ll bounce back from this and get ready for state playoffs; push forward.”
Melder, regardless of injury, came into the game as a pinch hitter for Giovanni Valentine in the seventh inning. Melder was the last at-bat for Neshannock and grounded a pitch to the shortstop, who made a double play to end the game.
“I thought he deserved at least an at-bat. It came down to he was the last batter in the game,” Quahliero said of Melder. “He earned that. He helped us get there. Just the grit and determination as the type of kid he is. He felt bad it ended the game. Any young kids that are watching and his teammates, he gave everything he had at one at bat. I told him that was a compliment of the way he played the game.
“I think it was just 100 percent a message to our younger players that this is the way we play the game. Although it ended the game, it’s a proud moment for the culture we have at Neshannock High School for the baseball team and anyone who puts on the uniform is expected to play that way.”
