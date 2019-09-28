NEW BRIGHTON — The Neshannock High football team had a tough night against New Brighton on Friday.
The Lancers suffered a 31-18 Midwestern Athletic Conference loss in a key game for both teams.
The defeat takes Neshannock (3-1 conference, 4-2 overall) from the unbeaten ranks in the conference. Freedom leads the conference at 4-0, 6-0 and New Brighton is 3-0, 5-1. The teams play Friday.
Braden Gennock led the Lancers in rushing with 59 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns runs. His first TD pulled Neshannock to within 14-6 at the end of one quarter, but the Lions extended their lead to 31-18 at the half. Cam’ron Owens added 49 yards on two carries. Jason Nativio added 37 yards on six tries and quarterback Ethan Weatherby 23 yards on four attempts.
Weatherby scored the final TD for Neshannock on an 18-yard run.
New Brighton running back/linebacker Nyasanu Greene, who scored on a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter, won’t play against Freedom. He was ejected in the first quarter Friday night for committing a personal foul penalty for which the officials ejected him.
With 1:17 left to play, Neshannock also had a player ejected. Two-way lineman Nico Nuzzo was ejected for a late hit.
The Lancers play at Ford Cherry next week. Because of their ejections, Greene and Nuzzo will be ineligible to play.
