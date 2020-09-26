FREEDOM — The Neshannock High football team is beginning to peak.
The Lancers saw the stars come out Friday night in a 54-20 WPIAL 2A Midwestern Conference decision over Freedom.
Neshannock (2-1, 2-1) led 20-7 at the half.
Quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld was 12 of 19 through air for 143 yards. Cam’ron Owens was the top rusher with 249 yards on 21 carries.
Spencer Perry was 5 of 52 through the air for 57 yards and Matt Nativio added 3 for 52 yards.
The Lancers host Ellwood City Lincoln on Friday in a conference tilt.
Freedom is 1-2, 1-2.
