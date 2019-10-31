Playoff football is returning to Lawrence County.
Most specifically, it’s returning to Neshannock High’s Bob Bleggi Stadium.
The Lancers are back in the WPIAL Class 2A postseason after missing the playoffs last year. Fourth-seeded Neshannock will host 13th-seeded Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round clash.
“We’re always excited to play at Bob Bleggi Stadium,” said Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio, who is in his eighth season at the helm. “We always have a good feeling to play at home and the kids are excited to play there and we’re looking forward to it.”
Neshannock (8-2) captured the outright Midwestern Athletic Conference championship with a 6-1 league ledger.
The Eagles (6-4), who also missed the playoffs last season, tied for third in the Three Rivers Conference with South Side Beaver, both with 4-3 conference marks. The Rams, though, won the head-to-head battle and earned the higher seed out of the conference.
“They’re a very, very fast football team,” Mozzocio said. “They have a lot of team speed all over the field.
“As we look back on their year and what they have done, they have quality wins and they lost a lot of close football games. We feelw we got a team better than its 6-4 record coming to our place.”
Serra Catholic utilizes a two-quarterback system. Max Rocco, a 6-foot, 160-pound sophomore quarterback, is 84 of 170 through the air for 1,078 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Jayvon Holt, a 6-0, 170-pound sophomore, is listed as a wide receiver but also sees time at quarterback.
“Both of those guys are really good athletes,” Mozzocio said. “They can both get the ball down the field and both are weapons at running the ball.
“They will throw a lot of slip screens, hitches and hooks. They will try to get you underneath. Then as soon as you go to sleep a bit, they will try to beat you over the top. Serra Catholic has a lot of good athletes all over the field.”
Ray Holmes, a 5-10, 200-pound senior running back, leads the Eagles in rushing with 1,074 yards on 175 carries with 12 touchdowns.
“He’s a nice-size kid,” Mozzocio said of Holmes. “He has some thickness and wide shoulders and he’s got some good speed as well.
“You have to come up and make sure you gang tackle him. You have to get your arms around him or he’ll run right through an arm tackle.”
Serra Catholic is allowing 16.2 points a game.
“We’ve seen multiple fronts from them,” Mozzocio said of the Eagles’ defense. “It looks like they are a base defense.
“They run an even front and they like to come after you. I’m sure they will be coming after us like they have everyone else. This is a dangerous opponent.”
Jason Nativio, a 5-7, 170-pound quarterback/defensive back, guides the Lancers’ offensive attack.
Nativio is 41 of 99 for 724 yards with five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He missed three games earlier in the year with a broken bone in his leg that he suffered against Riverside.
“Jason is just a hard-nosed, old-school player,” Mozzocio said. “He plays with a great deal of passion and it rubs off on the rest of the team.
“He’s a courageous kid. We didn’t really know about the injury until the game was over. We know he will give us everything he has.”
Braden Gennock, a 5-10, 170-pound senior running back/linebacker, leads the team in rushing with 1,301 yards on 177 attempts.
“Braden has been our workhorse all year,” Mozzocio said. “He gives us some good downhill running and he can take it the distance. He had an outstanding year for us and I know he’s excited to get on the field Friday night.”
The Lancers also have a placekicker they can count on in any situation. Tristan Tuck, a 5-7, 155-pound senior, has made three field goals and 36 extra points. Tuck has made field goals of 27, 26 and 27 yards.
“Tristan is somebody that we learned the last couple of weeks if we need a field goal, he can put it through for us,” Mozzocio said.
Mozzocio noted his team will have to play at its best Friday to pick up a win.
“We want to take are of the ball and cut out some mistakes that we had last week (at Shenango),” Mozzocio said. “We very sloppy last week, both offensively and defensively.
“We want to shore up ourselves and make sure we are all focused and focused on all of our jobs at hand. We have to stop the offensive mistakes. We had some mistakes on the perimeter as well with the receivers. Hopefully we’re over that.”
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Brentwood-East Allegheny on Nov. 8 at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.