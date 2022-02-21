The Neshannock High boys basketball team took care of business Monday night.
The Lancers held the lead throughout the game and picked up a 47-34 WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff win over Brownsville on Neshannock’s home court.
“They’re (Brownsville) a good basketball team and they present a lot of matchup problems for us,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We got a little careless with the basketball and they made us pay.”
Seventh-seeded Neshannock (18-4) moves on to battle second-seeded Aliquippa (16-7) on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Mike Sopko paced the Lancers with 20 points and 21 rebounds. Jack Glies added 12 points and five rebounds.
“We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game coming in. A tough, physical game,” Sopko said. “We just struggled with the press at the end a little bit. They brought the pressure and we didn’t execute our plays we wanted to run.”
It was a back-and-forth matchup in the first quarter. Sopko was the first to strike with around four minutes left at the free-throw line.
“I think I could have done better from the free-throw line,” Sopko said. “I was able to get in the paint a few times, get some open looks and hit a few threes. Jack Glies shot the ball well tonight and had a few threes; some big plays. We all feed off each other making open passes.”
The second and third quarters ended in similar fashion with the Falcons trailing Neshannock by 10 points.
“Even at halftime at 21-11, we just talked to guys about it,” Corey said. “We’ve been here before where we’ve had so many opportunities to extend that lead out to 30-11, 32-11. So we missed a lot of opportunities in the first half to extend that lead.”
Foul trouble was prominent in the both halves of the game. Brownsville and Neshannock both held 19 fouls apiece at the end of the matchup.
