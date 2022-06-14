WEXFORD — The Neshannock High baseball team defeated six postseason opponents to get to the state championship game.
The Lancers had to overcome injury, illness and eligibility issues along the way, too.
Neshannock (20-7) extended its remarkable playoff run Monday with a 2-1 win over Burgettstown in nine innings in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at North Allegheny.
“It feels great,” said Neshannock’s Dominic Cubellis, while his teammates were jumping around celebrating the win. “We’ve been striving for this all season. It’s what we’ve been working for since January.”
It’s been a long road, too. The Lancers finished tied for second in Section 2 with an 8-4 mark, but found their groove in the playoffs. They beat Bentworth (11-5), Seton LaSalle (3-1) and Burgettstown (4-3 in 11 innings) in the WPIAL playoffs, but dropped an 8-2 decision to Serra Catholic in the championship.
Now, Neshannock looks for its third state baseball crown and first since 2015 against Everett (20-2), a 1-0 winner over Delone Catholic, in Thursday’s state title game. First pitch is slated for 10:30 a.m. at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Disappointed, no doubt, Neshannock did what it does best and rallied in the PIAA tournament. The Lancers came from behind to beat West Middlesex (4-3) and vanquished section-rival Riverside (5-4 in 12 innings) before it upended Burgettstown, yet again, Monday.
“We just can’t play a normal game,” Cubellis said with a laugh. “We start going late. It just carries over into extra innings.”
They’ve overcome all that on the field despite off-field adversity. The Lancers learned they would be without Andrew Frye, a Sharpsville transfer, for the playoffs after he was ruled ineligible by the PIAA. Cleanup hitter Grant Melder has continued to play on a limited basis despite torn ankle ligaments. Catcher Nate Rynd missed the Riverside win with the flu.
“Resilient, tough, hardnosed kids. That’s what we have. That’s our culture and that’s what got us through,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said.
After Sebastien Coiro struck out eight, scattered four hits and limited the Blue Devils to one run through seven innings, Melder took over on the mound, bad ankle and all.
“Grant got cleared to pitch on the bus ride here, just in case. He literally forced the doctor to clear him to pitch, against recommendations, because he’s a ‘gutter,’” Quahliero said. “He just wanted the ball. He said, ‘Coach, if I need to pitch, I want the ball because there might not be a tomorrow. I will deal with the injury.’”
Melder struck out five of the eight batters he faced to earn the win.
“We knew we could beat that team – we just stuck with it,” Neshannock first baseman Giovanni Valentine said. “We got great pitching, too.”
Valentine rose to the occasion for Neshannock. His bloop single to shallow right brought home the winning run Monday.
“I was just hoping to hit something hard. Then, that happened,” he said with a laugh. “But, it doesn’t matter how. I’ll take it. I am just so happy.”
Valentine was clutch on the ice, too, for the Lancers. The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in Neshannock’s PIHL Division 2 title game.
“He is a gamer. He didn’t play until Grant got hurt. He waited patiently in the background. Once you get him in the lineup, you can’t take him out,” Quahliero said. “The bigger the moment, the bigger he is.”
Cubellis, a freshman, came through in the clutch again as well. His double in the bottom of the ninth put two runners in scoring position before an intentional walk to J.R. Prossen brought Valentine to the dish with the bases loaded.
“Off the bat, I was just going. I thought it was just a pop fly. I didn’t get all of it, but it dropped and I got on second,” Cubellis said. “I thought that would have been the game-winner, but G hit a great single to end the game. It feels amazing.”
He tripled in the top of the 11th and scored the winning run in the quarterfinal win over Riverside.
“I am trying to get started earlier in the game, but I’ve been getting hits late in the game when it counts, so that’s good,” he said.
Cubellis, who laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning Monday, was given the bunt sign again in the ninth. However, he missed on his first two attempts and swung away with an 0-2 count.
“I just couldn’t get it down,” he said.
The Lancers are relieved he didn’t.
“Why would I give him a bunt? That’s bad coaching. He hit a triple last game – let him swing! I think, maybe, he did it on purpose?” Quahliero said with a laugh. “I was going with what I am supposed to do, trying to move the guy over and create pressure. He put a good bunt down earlier and got the job done. But, I am glad he didn’t get that one.”
Colten Shaffer kept Neshannock’s season alive when his double in the bottom of the sixth plated Josh Pallerino, who led off the inning with a single. Up to that point, the Lancers hadn’t had a runner reach base since the second frame.
Quahliero is grateful for his squad’s resilience and appreciates all the contributions from countless others in and around the program to make this run possible. The state championship game berth served as a nice early gift for his wife, Cybill, too. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
“This is amazing. It’s all about the kids and the people I surround myself with every day,” Quahliero said. I want to wish my wife, Cybill, a happy 25th anniversary. For the last 25 years, she has never once complained about me being gone countless hours 10 months a year. I am very blessed.”
