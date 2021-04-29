The Lakeview and Greenville high girls basketball teams led the way in District 10, Region 4-3A play this season.
The Lady Sailors reached the District 10, Class 3A championship game before falling to Fairview, 44-37.
The Trojanettes lost to Fairview in the district semifinals, 36-16.
Jaidah Rosario (Greenville) and Reese Gadsby (Lakeview) were named region Co-Players of the Year.
The Wilmington girls didn’t have any players named to the District 10, Region 4-3A all-star team. The Lady Greyhounds finished with a 2-8 league mark and 2-14 overall record.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 4-3A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM: Jaidah Rosario (Greenville) Sr., Reese Gadsby (Lakeview) Jr., Amber Sefton (Lakeview) Jr., Jaysina Sellers (Sharon) Sr., Amy Batt (Greenville) Sr.
SECOND TEAM: Josie Lewis (Greenville) So., Danielle Sontheimer (Lakeview) Sr., Ady Kratko (Sharpsville) Jr., Chasie Fry (Sharpsville) So., Alli Davis (Sharpsville) Jr.
REGION CO-CHAMPIONS: Greenville, Lakeview
REGION CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Jaidah Rosario (Greenville), Reese Gadsby (Lakeview).
