Lady Wolverines looking to take the next step

The lessons were learned last season for the Ellwood City Lincoln girls.
Now the Lady Wolverines want to make some major progress.
With its entire team back from a 3-18 squad, expectations are high in Ellwood City.
“I feel like making playoffs is not that far-fetched this year,” Ellwood City coach Marc Heil said. “The girls have that experience now. I go from having the team with the least experience in the section to now one of the more experienced teams. Hopefully, it’ll be a complete 180.”
Ellwood City welcomes back its starting lineup in seniors Olivia Battaglia, Maria Ioanilli and Chloe Sturgeon and juniors Kyla Servick and Emily Sedgwick. Senior Emily Borroni and juniors Grace Balin and Saige Chambers came off the bench last year.
“I think the quality of practices is a lot better than what they were last year. The girls know the system and the plays. We have to teach the ninth graders our expectations, but we don’t have to spend a lot time on it because they learn quickly,” Heil said. “Two years ago, we made playoffs and had the most wins in 15 years. We lost our two leading scorers, so I knew last year would be a transition. A lot of girls were thrown into the fire last year and we lost a lot of close games. We lost to Rochester on a buzzer beater and Rochester would probably win the state in Class A. We lost a lot of one- and two-possession games. Three wins could have been seven or eight if we got a couple bounces here or there.”
Heil believes the squad’s freshman class (Claire Noble, Lana Nocera and Ellie Kalantzis) could find some playing time this year, too.
“We have a pretty talented ninth-grade class,” Heil said. “I am pretty confident we will be able to bounce back and be competitive. I really feel like we have 11 kids who could realistically get in a varsity game. I feel like we have a lot of girls who took a big step. I think we can be competitive in our section and sneak up on some teams.”
Servick, the team’s point guard, directs the Lady Wolverines’ offense.
“She wants to play at the next level. She’s very coachable, works hard and leads by example. We’ll put the ball in her hands and she will lead the way. I feel like she can score on her own, but she can dish and create for others as well,” Heil said. “The girls know the expectations and are more used to playing with each other. It’s more of an issue of putting four consistent quarters together and finishing the games that didn’t go our way last year.”
Ellwood City wants to be tough to play against, too.
“Our defense is going to be our strength. We’re going be a lot bigger, taller and longer and can create some havoc on defense. Defense has been our strength,” Heil said. “We struggled a bit to put the ball in the hole last year. So, we’ll rely on our defense to keep us in games and kind of create offense off that as well.”
Stability is a big factor for the Lady Wolverines.
“Before I was hired, they had something like six coaches in five years. The girls are comfortable with me. They know what to expect in my third year,” Heil said. “The girls are more relaxed. We’ve been able to focus more on skill development with all the restrictions that were handed down. Keeping our social distancing has allowed the girls to work more on their individual games, which was lacking with a lot of them. They could focus on working on their personal weaknesses throughout the offseason and a lot of girls have really taken off.”
Ellwood City faces a challenge in WPIAL Section 1-3A. The Lady Wolverines play the defending WPIAL Class 4A champ (North Catholic), 3A champ (Mohawk) and 2A runner-up (Laurel), in addition to Freedom, Beaver Falls and Riverside.
“Our section is a gauntlet. It’s certainly not going to be easy. Mohawk has been a force and so has North Catholic. Even a school like Freedom came on last year and they return their two best players,” Heil said. “It’s not going to be easy for us. We’ve have had some success against these teams in the past. We’ve beat every team in our section with exception of North Catholic at least once over the last two years. I don’t think our girls will be afraid of anyone. If teams take us for granted, we can sneak up on them and give them a run.”
