ABOVE: Shenango High girls basketball players celebrate after defeating Freedom in the WPIAL Class 2A basketball championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Thurday night: BELOW: The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin dribbles up the floor. Shenango won the game, 44-34.
Kylee Rubin shoots a free throw during the girls’ high school basketball 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Kylee Rubin shoots a free throw during the girls’ high school basketball Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Kylee Rubin of Shenango High School blocks a layup during the girls’ high school basketball 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin blocks a layup during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango's Amara DeFrank passes the ball to Emilee Fedrizzi during WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Players battle for the ball during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Players battle for the ball during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
The Shenango High School girls basketball team poses with the first-place trophy after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango High School girls basketball captains receive the first-place trophy after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A girls championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango High School players celebrate after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A championships in the Petersen Events Center.
LEFT: Shenango High’s Emilee Fedrizzi scores during the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship against Freedom at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Thursday night. RIGHT: The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin blocks a layup by the Lady Bulldogs’ Julia Mohrbacher. Shenango won the game, 44-34. Rubin led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, while Fedrizzi and Janie Natale added 13 points apiece. Fedrizzi also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau on a field goal with just under two minutes remaining in the game.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin attempts to steal the ball from a Freedom player during the WPIAL 2A girls basketball championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin shoots a free throw during the WPIAL Class 2A basketball championships against Freedom Area High School in the Petersen Events Center.
PITTSBURGH — There’s a first time for everything.
For the Shenango High girls basketball team, that first time was winning WPIAL gold on Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
The Lady ‘Cats cruised to a 44-34 victory over section rival Freedom to win the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Winning the gold was something the seniors on Shenango’s roster talked about since the ninth grade.
The Shenango High School girls basketball team poses with the first-place trophy after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A girls championships in the Petersen Events Center.
The Shenango High School girls basketball team poses with the first-place trophy after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango High School girls basketball captains receive the first-place trophy after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A girls championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango High School players celebrate after defeating Freedom Area in the WPIAL Class 2A championships in the Petersen Events Center.
ABOVE: Shenango High girls basketball players celebrate after defeating Freedom in the WPIAL Class 2A basketball championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Thurday night: BELOW: The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin dribbles up the floor. Shenango won the game, 44-34.
LEFT: Shenango High’s Emilee Fedrizzi scores during the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship against Freedom at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Thursday night. RIGHT: The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin blocks a layup by the Lady Bulldogs’ Julia Mohrbacher. Shenango won the game, 44-34. Rubin led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, while Fedrizzi and Janie Natale added 13 points apiece. Fedrizzi also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau on a field goal with just under two minutes remaining in the game.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin attempts to steal the ball from a Freedom player during the WPIAL 2A girls basketball championships in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin shoots a free throw during the WPIAL Class 2A basketball championships against Freedom Area High School in the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango's Kylee Rubin dribbles up the floor.
Kylee Rubin shoots a free throw during the girls’ high school basketball Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin blocks a layup during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Shenango's Amara DeFrank passes the ball to Emilee Fedrizzi during WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Players battle for the ball during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Players battle for the ball during the WPIAL Class 2A championships at the Petersen Events Center.
WPIAL Class 2A championship: Shenango vs. Freedom
“Amazing. It’s amazing,” Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi said of the win. “This has been our goal for forever and we finally did it.”
“To do it with your best friends and coaches that believe in you...there’s nothing like it.” Shenango’s Janie Natale said.
The Lady Wildcats (22-4) will battle the fourth-place representative out of District 6 — Marion Center — in the first round of the state playoffs March 10.
Freedom posted a 12-6 lead in the first quarter before Natale netted a 3-pointer and was followed up by two buckets at the free-throw line from Fedrizzi. Freedom ended the first quarter with a one-point lead.
“It’s amazing. It really is,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said of the win. “They put their mind to this two years ago and this is what they can accomplish. They took me on one hell of a ride this year, it’s not over yet and I couldn’t be prouder of my kids. It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but 10 years from now they’re not going to say how pretty it was, right? They’re going to say, ‘Where’s that gold medal?’ and we have it right now.”
The Lady Bulldogs (20-5) looked to increase their lead in the second quarter, but with 40 seconds left, Kylee Rubin netted a layup to keep Shenango trailing by just one point. Rubin paced Shenango with a game-high 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Janie Natale chipped in 13 points and led Shenango with eight boards.
Story continues below video
“It’s what I’ve seen for two years,” LaRocco said of Rubin and Natale’s rebounding. “Kylee’s a double-double machine. When everybody thinks of Janie, they think of her three-point shooting ability, but she’s probably our second leading rebounder behind Kylee. That is important to take some of the heat off of Kylee. They do what they do. I don’t think they could surprise me anymore.”
The same pattern throughout the game continued in the third quarter. Freedom and Shenango both netted six points to keep Freedom in the lead by one point.
Something had to give come the fourth quarter and several things happened for the Lady ‘Cats.
“I thought nerves took in, probably on me, too. It took me a little bit to settle in. You can ask the refs that,” LaRocco said. “I thought our press was working. We were getting them in spots we wanted to get them in, but a couple of times we just weren’t coming up with the plays. I thought Freedom was the aggressor. Once we became more aggressive and we attacked a little bit better, we started to get the lead. I knew once we got up I told coach (Bob) Natale, ‘We’re going to pull them out of it.’ No matter if it was one or five we were getting them out of there.”
The first thing to happen was having Freedom’s Julia Mohrbacher foul out in the fourth. Mohrbacher paced the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.
“I knew getting Mohrbacher into foul trouble was important,” Rubin said. “Being aggressive and going after it was part of our game plan.”
The second thing that happened was Emilee Fedrizzi hitting 1,000 career points with 1:59 left in the game. Fedrizzi netted 13 points, five assists and five steals.
“I didn’t even know honestly,” Fedrizzi said on capturing 1,000 points. “That wasn’t my intention coming into the game. I wasn’t going to count how many I had to get. It feels amazing finally being able to reach that.”
“That says something about all three (Rubin, Natale, Fedrizzi) of these girls,” LaRocco said. “They’re all record holders. This gold medal means more to them than any of them records. I can guarantee you that. They’re unselfish, they play together and records just fall because they play.”
The third thing that happened was the celebration on the hardwood after the realization set in that a goal dreamt about by six seniors for four years was finally a reality.
“Good teams dig deep and find ways to win games,” LaRocco said. “We did that.”
