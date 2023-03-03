New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.