Shenango got a taste of postseason success.
This winter, the Lady ’Cats want more.
Shenango reached the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals last season, but fell to local rival Neshannock in both of those tilts. With four starters back, the Lady ’Cats are energized for another long run.
“They expect big things out of themselves,” Shenango second-year coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Last year, we wanted to teach them how to compete and play in the big game. They did that and I think that’s a carryover from volleyball season. Boy, were they competitive and played hard. The losses to Neshannock were tough, but I think we learned from that. I don’t think anybody beat us after January other than them. The program is heading in the right direction.”
Shenango had quality players, but lacked quantity. This year, the Lady ’Cats have both.
“We went from nine on our roster last year to 17 this year,” LaRocco said. “We had some different girls come out and we have a bigger freshman class. That’s been a pleasant surprise.”
Seniors Kylee Rubin, Emilee Fedrizzi, Ashley DeCarbo and Janie Natale return to the starting lineup. Rubin set program single-season records for rebounds (303) and blocks (72) last year. She averaged 14.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
“It’s no secret those four will start,” LaRocco said. “We have a nice mixture.”
Junior Madison Long and sophomore Amara DeFrank will see key minutes. The team welcomes back Madison Iwanejko, who recovered from a torn ACL. She will be a key player as well.
“We can go with a big lineup or we can go with a guard-oriented lineup. That hasn’t been determined, but we can comfortably go to our bench,” LaRocco said. “We didn’t have that luxury last year when only had eight girls. Our practices are totally different. We can scrimmage each other and there’s competition.”
Having an entire year in LaRocco’s system has allowed the players to be more aggressive, too.
“Getting hired so late last year, we had no summer program. We had 15, 16 or 17 every day in the summer this year,” LaRocco said. “The girls know me and I know them now. We’re expecting big things. Even though 15 of our 17 players were on the volleyball team that went far, which meant they couldn’t do any basketball in the fall, it’s been good. I am very happy with where we are.
“I think things set up well for us, but we have to start one game at a time,” he continued. “I have been coaching 20 years and this group is the most fun I’ve had in a while. They come to practice and work hard. They are great kids and great students. We’re looking forward to a great year.”
