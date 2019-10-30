Lady Wildcats claim five-game marathon to reach WPIAL semis

The Shenango High volleyball team put up quite a fight Tuesday night.
After five back-and-forth games, the Lady Wildcats emerged on the winning side.
Shenango slipped past Greensburg Central Catholic, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12 in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at North Hills High School.
The third-seeded Lady Wildcats are now 16-0 and will play second-seeded Fort Cherry on Thursday at a time and place to be determined.
Emilee Fedrizzi led the way for Shenango with 12 kills, eight digs, five service points and six aces. Kylee Rubin had 10 kills, Grace Merkel six kills and 14 service points, Shannon Linz 27 assists and 10 service points and Angel Klein 10 digs.
Ellwood City Lincoln lost to North Catholic 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 on Tuesday night at North Allegheny High school in the Class 2A playoffs.
Top-seeded North Catholic takes on No. 5 seed Beaver on Thursday, also at a time and site to be determined.
