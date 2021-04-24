By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Ava Nulph walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aricka Young in Mohawk’s 12-11 WPIAL Section 4-2A victory over Neshannock on Friday.
Nulph, who pitched the final two innings, was the winning pitcher.
Abigale Measel took the loss. She went 6 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while striking out four and walking four.
“It was a very crazy game, Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We were down five runs at one point but just kept chipping away until we were able to pull out the win.”
The Lady Warriors (2-3 section, 2-5 overall) cranked out 16 hits. Cassidy Lehman had two singles and two RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Hannah Gallagher added two singles and two RBIs, Maya McGreal a single and double, Maddy Clark three singles, Aricka Young two singles and two RBIs, Leah Boston two singles and two RBIs and Lexi Shiderly two singles.
Measel, Aaralyn Nogay and Neleh Nogay posted two singles apiece for the Lady Lancers (3-2, 3-3).
The Lady Warriors scored one run in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, six in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Lady Lancers pushed across one in the first, two in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Baseball
North Catholic 12,
Neshannock 10
The Lancers’ comeback came up just short in a nonsection home loss to the Trojans.
Neshannock (8-4), a WPIAL Class 2A team, trailed 12-4 going to the bottom of the seventh. The Lancers, though, scored six runs in the seventh and had the tying run at the plate with two outs.
Neshannock’s Nate Rynd represented the tying tally. He laced a line drive, with a runner on second base, that was caught for the game’s final out.
“Nate has three home runs this year. We have confidence in Nate,” Lancers coach John Quahliero said. “He went in there with a great approach, he squared it up and hit it on the nose.
“Our kids, the effort they made in the seventh, we’ll carry this into next week.”
Despite a two-game losing streak, Quahliero is confident of where his team is at at this stage of the season.
North Catholic (10-3), which is coached by former Shenango coach Matt Diesel, participates in Class 4A.
“We’re not worried about our wins and losses. We’re trying to play the toughest teams in our nonsection games,” Quahliero said. “We’ve been doing this for years at Neshannock.
“It doesn’t matter what level a team is. We’ll play anyone. The biggest thing is that we challenge our kids in nonsection games.”
Josh Pallerino (3-1) started and took the loss. Pallerino pitched four innings, giving up seven hits and seven runs — four earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
“Pallerino, although it was his first loss, he threw his best game of the season,” Quahliero said. “We just didn’t field the ball behind him.
“He was an absolute bulldog on the mound. I couldn’t be more proud of the way he competed.”
Neshannock notched nine hits, led by Michael Altmyer with three hits and a trio of RBIs.
Nate Rynd recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Lancers, while Matt Nativio added a pair of hits. Connor Montgomery drove in a pair of runs for the hosts.
Neshannock posted a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and six in the seventh.
North Catholic collected one in the third, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Shenango 5,
Central Valley 0
The Wildcats gave up just two total hits en route to a nonsection road win over Central Valley.
Shenango, a Class 2A member, is now 10-2. The Warriors, who compete in Class 4A, are 2-9.
The Wildcats recorded nine hits.
Cre Calabria contributed three hits and two RBIs for the winners. Tyler Kamerer collected two hits.
Zach Herb (1-0) started and earned the win. Herb tossed four innings, giving up one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Ethan Bintrim pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.
Shenango scored one run in the second, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Riverside 6,
Ellwood City 2
The Wolverines recorded seven hits in a nonsection road loss to the Panthers.
John Biskup and Nick Magnifico had two hits each for Ellwood City Lincoln. Biskup drove in two runs as well.
Ryan Hampton started and suffered the loss. Hampton tossed just a third of an inning, giving up three hits and three runs — all earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
The Wolverines (5-9) scored a run in the second and another in the sixth.
Riverside (7-4) recorded three runs markers in the first, two in the second and one more in the fifth.
Montour 6,
New Castle 4
The Red Hurricane fell to 5-3 in Section 2-4A, 7-6 overall with the home loss.
Rocco Bernadina started and went four innings, giving up one earned run while striking out five and walking two.
Eddie Lutton came on in the fifth and surrendered five runs on two hits and two walks. He was the losing pitcher.
Anthony Miller worked the final two frames and struck out one
New Castle scored two in the first and two in the fifth.
Montour scored one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
The 'Canes finished with six hits in the game, with Dante Micaletti contributing a double and RBI.
Bernadina doubled and Donny Cade added a two-run homer in the fifth.
Boys track and field
Wilmington competes
Connor Vass-Gal paced the Greyhounds in the Butler Invitational, placing first in the shot put with a toss of 62-6.
Wilmington’s 400 relay team, comprised of Ethan Susen, Darren Miller, Alex Hough, Trevor Sturgeon, took fifth place in 44.7.
Mason Reed took second in the long jump with a leap of 21-7, while capturing eighth in the triple jump at 41-8.
Solomon Glavach finished eighth in the pole vault at 12-1, while Hough took eighth in the long jump at 20-4.
