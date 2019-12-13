By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Mohawk High girls basketball team opened its WPIAL Section 1-3A season in impressive fashion Thursday night.
Nadia Lape poured in 21 points, Karly McCutcheon added 15 and Paige Julian chipped in with 13 in the Lady Warriors’ 66-22 road rout of Riverside. Lape’s totals included five 3-pointers and Julian’s included three as the winners tickled the twine for 11 triples.
Mohawk is now 3-1 overall. Riverside slipped to 2-2.
The Lady Warriors led 19-6 after one quarter and 36-9 at the half.
Laurel 70,Northgate 21
Regan Atkins scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lucia Lombardo added 16 as the Lady Spartans opened Section 1-2A play with the easy win on the road.
Danielle Pontius chipped in with 13 markers for Laurel (3-1 overall).
The Lady Spartans played without leading scorer Faith Gibson for an undisclosed reason, according to coach Matt Stebbins.
Laurel led 19-4 and 38-12 at the half.
Atkins had five rebounds and five assists and Mikyla Slater five rebounds.
Northgate is now 0-1, 0-4.
New Brighton 57,Shenango 48
The short-handed Lady Wildcats dropped their Section 1-2A lid-lifter at home.
Shenango (1-3 overall) played without starters Emilee Fedrizzi (illness), Johanna Kraner (absent from school) and Jordan Smith (ankle sprain).
“We had seven girls dressed tonight and five were freshmen,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We fell behind 15-0 but battled back and got to within 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and then tied it late in the third quarter.
“I was proud of the effort considering what we were up against.”
Kylee Rubin had a career-high 32 points for Shenango and also added 10 rebounds. Kassidy Peters led in rebounding with 13.
The Lady Lions are now 2-2 overall.
Beaver 64,Neshannock 36
The defending WPIAL Class 3-A champion Lady Lancers struggled in all phases in dropping their Section 1 opener on the road.
“We were 9 for 50 from the field, which is 18 percent,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We were outrebounded 38-24. We had 18 turnovers which they turned into 14 points. They got 12 points from offensive rebounds.
“We just have to start playing better, plain and simple.”
Payton List scored 23 for the Lady Bobcats (4-0 overall).
Kaylee George scored 12 and Ellina DeLillo added 10 for Neshannock, which slipped to 1-2 overall.
Eden Christian 54,Union 38
Tyana Fitzpatrick scored 13 points in the Lady Scots’ Section Section 1-1A opening loss.
Maddie Wynn had seven rebounds and Elise Booker three assists and five steals for Union (0-5 overall).
Eden is now 1-3.
Quaker Valley 43,New Castle 32
The Lady ‘Canes dropped to 3-2 overall with the Section 2-4A opening defeat. Quaker Valley is now 4-0.
Aayanni Hudson sparked New Castle with 13 points and Kerri Lyles added 9.
“We played hard, we had a slow start, then turned it on in the second half,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “(Mia) Graham and (Raquel) Rivera shut down Quaker Valley’s big two-guard combo. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get shots to fall but tomorrow is a new day and now we need to go out and prepare for Mohawk on Saturday.”
Freedom 45,Ellwood City 22
The Lady Wolverines fell on the road in their Section 1-3A opener.
Kyla Servick scored 8 points for Ellwood City (1-2 overall).
Freedom is now 1-0, 4-0.
