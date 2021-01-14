Clinging to a one-point halftime lead, the Mohawk High School girls basketball team kept calm.

After the intermission, the Lady Warriors opened up the floor and a lead against visiting Class 5A Franklin Regional by 13 to claim a 66-52 win Wednesday night in nonleague action.

“We need these tough games right now,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I thought we competed really hard tonight. We had to. I felt like we played like we’re supposed to.”

The Lady Warriors (5-0) return to the court tonight at home for another tough challenge against District 10-powerhouse Villa Maria Academy.

“We didn’t shoot the ball really well in the first half,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I felt like we’re capable of going on some big runs at times and we just didn’t get one that first half. You have to give credit to Franklin Regional.”

Mohawk senior Paige Julian continued her strong start to the season, scoring a game-high 26 points.

“Paige has gotten a lot better and she’s worked extremely hard this offseason improving her game,” O’Lare said. 

Julian made only six shots from the field, but was 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.  

“More importantly, she’s getting to the rim and getting fouled,” O’Lare said. “If we can get 14 free throws from one kid, that means we’re working with what we want to be doing there.”

Hannah McDanel and Nadia Lape chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively for the Lady Warriors.

FRANKLIN REGIONAL (52)

Brooke Shirmer 3 1-2 9, Sarah Penrod 4 0-0 10, Angel Kelly 4 0-0 11, Sophia Yaniga 3 1-4 7, Maria Brush 3 0-0 8, Avery Musto 0 0-0 0, Sophia Reitz 3 0-0 7, Sydney Breitkreutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-6 52.

MOHAWK (66)

Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0, Jordan Radzyminski 3 2-2 8, Abigail Shoaff 1 1-2 3, Paige Julian 6 12-14 26, Hannah McDanel 6 0-0 15, Natalie Lape 0 0-0 0, Nadia Lape 5 4-6 14, Erynne Capalbo 0 0-0 0, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 19-24 66.

FRANKLIN REGIONAL  18  8  14 12 — 52

MOHAWK       14  13  22  17 —  66

3-point goals — Franklin Regional 10 (Schirmer 2, Penrod 2, Kelly 3, Brush 2, Reitz), Mohawk 5 (Julian 2, McDanel 3).

JV score: Mohawk 46, Franklin Regional 33 (Aricka Young 13).

