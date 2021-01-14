Mohawk’s Jordan Radzyminski controls the ball during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel goes up for a layup during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk’s Paige Julian dribbles to the basket during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk’s Nadia Lape drives to the basket during a home game on Wednesday.
Clinging to a one-point halftime lead, the Mohawk High School girls basketball team kept calm.
After the intermission, the Lady Warriors opened up the floor and a lead against visiting Class 5A Franklin Regional by 13 to claim a 66-52 win Wednesday night in nonleague action.
“We need these tough games right now,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I thought we competed really hard tonight. We had to. I felt like we played like we’re supposed to.”
The Lady Warriors (5-0) return to the court tonight at home for another tough challenge against District 10-powerhouse Villa Maria Academy.
“We didn’t shoot the ball really well in the first half,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I felt like we’re capable of going on some big runs at times and we just didn’t get one that first half. You have to give credit to Franklin Regional.”
Mohawk senior Paige Julian continued her strong start to the season, scoring a game-high 26 points.
“Paige has gotten a lot better and she’s worked extremely hard this offseason improving her game,” O’Lare said.
Julian made only six shots from the field, but was 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.
“More importantly, she’s getting to the rim and getting fouled,” O’Lare said. “If we can get 14 free throws from one kid, that means we’re working with what we want to be doing there.”
Hannah McDanel and Nadia Lape chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape dribbles by a Franklin Regional defender during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Paige Julian controls the ball during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape looks to pass during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape goes up for a layup in traffic during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape drives to the basket during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk coach Mike O'Lare speaks with Hannah McDanel during game action on Wednesday against Franklin Regional.
Mohawk's Hannah McDanel goes up for a layup during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Hannah McDanel shoots a 3-pointer during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Jordan Radzyminski sets up the offense during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Jordan Radzyminski controls the ball during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Paige Julian dribbles to the basket during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Hannah McDanel shoots a 3-pointer during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape drives to the basket during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape looks to pass during a home game on Wednesday.
Mohawk's Paige Julian shoots a free throw.
