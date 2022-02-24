PITTSBURGH — The Mohawk High girls basketball team started strong Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors, though, couldn’t sustain that early momentum and it proved costly.
Avonworth’s Greta O’Brien made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lift her team to a 38-37 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round home win over Mohawk. It was the only time the Lady Antelopes led the entire game.
The loss snapped an eight-game WPIAL playoff winning streak for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk built a 20-5 lead after the first quarter.
“That’s what it came down to. They had the possession, one more possession than we did, and we just didn’t finish,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “We got off to a hot start and we just didn’t close out the game. I give credit to Avonworth, they finished and we didn’t finish tonight. We’ll learn from this situation and I promise you we’ll be better from this. We’ll be back, I promise you that.”
Alexa Kadilak struck first for Mohawk with four consecutive 3-pointers. Kadilak paced the Lady Warriors with 22 points while Erynne Capalbo chipped in the other 15.
“Alexa, she’s an all-around great player,” Moncrief said. “She works so hard to put herself in that position to achieve success. She loves the game of basketball and I’m not surprised that she had those threes because she works hard. She’s one of those players who I know she’s going to be at the next level. That’s the kind of talent she has and I trust her. She has unlimited range and I trust her. She has the green light.”
The Lady Warriors held a 25-16 lead at the break.
Avonworth narrowed Mohawk’s lead to 34-30 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Antelopes were the first to score in the fourth quarter with 4:35 left.
With 11.8 seconds left, Avonworth had possession of the ball and called a timeout. As the Lady Antelopes drove to the basket, a foul was called.
“They’re (Mohawk) way better than their record. They played a brutal schedule that our record would probably be similar if we played that schedule,” Avonworth coach Frank Halloran said. “He’s (Moncrief) a great coach; they have great basketball players. Man, can they shoot it, they play smart, aggressive. We made one more play than them, that’s it. It was pretty even.
“They got a jump on us, we settled in. We’re a good defensive team and they’re probably better offensively. It settled in to a war and we got the ball last and won it.”
The Lady Warriors will lose one senior, Jordan Radzyminski, from their roster after graduation.
“I’ve very proud of the young ladies,” Moncrief said. “Ever since I took over in the summer the girls have been working very hard to put us in the position to win a game to get us to the semifinals of the WPIAL. Very blessed to be their coach and I’m proud of their effort that these girls displayed not only tonight but the whole season.”
Mohawk could get another opportunity in the state playoffs. Six teams from the WPIAL Class 3A bracket advance to the state playoffs.
All four semifinalists automatically advance. The semifinal winners pull the team they defeated in the quarterfinals into the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Warriors would get new life if Avonworth reaches the WPIAL championship game.
