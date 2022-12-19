The Mohawk High girls basketball team trailed Union a majority of the game on Monday. In the fourth quarter, free throws allowed the Lady Scots to walk away with an away victory.
Union made 13 of 15 shots from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to give it a 58-49 win over the Lady Warriors in a nonsection game.
“We stepped up on the foul line. That’s a really good basketball team over there,” Union coach Rob Nogay said of the victory. “We told our girls they had to weather the storm. We knew they were going to come out and they were going to be shooting threes and they were hot there for most of the first half. We were doing everything we could to try and get hands in their faces and they hit shots.
“They’re good shooters. We knew we had to weather the storm and stay in it. In the second half, we figured it would come down to a free-throw shooting game and we stepped up in the end there and had some big free throws for sure.”
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer opened up the game with a 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds only to have Mohawk’s Alexa Kadilak respond with a 3-pointer of her own. Kadilak supplied 18 points, all of them being 3-pointers, for Mohawk.
“When Alexa’s on and she plays with confidence, she’s one of the best players around,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “I think she’s one of the best unknown players on the WPIAL. I definitely think college coaches should take notice of this kid. She’s definitely a college-caliber player. I think she showed it tonight.”
Union ended the first quarter with a two-point lead against Mohawk.
“It was a good game. Both teams played well,” Moncrief said. “Union made a couple more plays than we did and I tip my hat off to them.”
At the beginning of the second quarter, Deyani Revis sank a two-point shot to tie the game at 16.
Both teams would tack on six points in the second quarter to still give the Lady Scots a two-point lead of 22-20 at halftime.
“We made a couple of adjustments,” Nogay said. “Again, the main thing for us getting hands out on shooters. I think Kadilak was making threes from the white line out here. We knew she was a good shooter and she was going to shoot from there. We made a few adjustments to get a little out on her and get a hand in her face.
“We didn’t make a whole lot of adjustments — just to close out on their shooters and make sure they weren’t getting any open looks.”
Zoe Lepri paced Union with 18 points.
“I definitely think we practiced a lot for it. It was definitely something we were looking forward to,” Lepri said. “Obviously, it’s a nonsection match but in the Lawrence County district we’ve always kind of had that competition. I think it was fun for us to be able get out here and get some practice in the nonsection. I think it was a good way to end it out tonight.”
“I think Zoe Lepri stepped up for us real big in the last few games,” Nogay said. “That’s something we need from Zoe and I’ve had those conversations with her at practice. When Zoe goes, we go.”
Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk with 19 points. Capalbo and Union’s Kelly Cleaver were key rebounders in the entirety of the game.
“Anytime you have two great players like those two girls it’s fun to watch,” Moncrief said. “Even as a coach we knew it was going to be a battle. That’s what it’s all about. It’s fun to watch as a coach and as a fan. I thought both girls played a good game.”
