This season, experience is a strength for Mohawk’s girls.
Last year, it was a weakness as the lone senior — Jordan Radzyminski — was the player with the most varsity time under her belt.
That’s not a problem this winter as the team returns an abundance of veteran players.
“I am very happy with the team,” Mohawk second-year coach Ron Moncrief said. “The girls have been working hard and practices have been intense. The girls are buying into what we’re doing. I am very pleased.”
The Lady Warriors saw their WPIAL title run end last year. They finished 9-14 with a 38-37 setback to Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Seniors Alexa Kadilak and Madisyn Cole as well as juniors Aricka Young and Erynne Capalbo return as starters.
Kiera Julian, Ellie Whippo, Chloe Fadden, Deyani Revis and Natalie Lape, who is still recovering from an injury sustained during cross country season, all could see time as well.
“We’ll see how the rest of the girls come in and play,” Moncrief said. “We’ll probably go 8-10 deep in the rotation. It all depends on how the kids handle certain situations. We’d like to get back to playing fast and up-tempo. If some kids are not ready for that, we will have to scale back a little. We want to use our bench to our advantage this year.”
Another year in Moncrief’s system has helped the players, too.
“I have seen a huge step in their development,” Moncrief said. “Last year, Jordyn was our only player with a lot of varsity experience. This year, a lot of our girls got a lot of experience last year. You can tell that experience last year will really help this year. They feel more comfortable in certain situations in practice and I know that’ll help translate to the games as well.”
Moncrief believes team cohesion is a strength.
“Right now, their togetherness really stands out,” he said. “That’s a huge part of being successful. They really care about each other. I don’t see a lot of egos.”
With more experience, the Lady Warriors are going to go after teams more.
“Our overall team speed is one thing we’ll try to use to our advantage and our aggressiveness as well,” Moncrief said. “We’re going to try to press and get after teams more so this year than last year. We want to play with a higher tempo on both sides of the ball.
“The girls work hard. I am pleased with the commitment of girls. They care about the game of basketball and it shows. I know hard work will pay off.”
