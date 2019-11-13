The Westminster College women’s basketball team picked up a win in convincing fashion Tuesday night.
The Lady Titans raced out to a commanding early lead and never looked back in posting a 69-21 nonconference road win over Penn State-New Kensington.
Westminster (2-0) jumped out to a 28-2 lead over the Lady Lions (0-2) at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Titans extended their lead to 51-4 at the end of the first half.
Westminster pushed the buffer to 57-6 after three periods.
The Lady Titans were 28 of 60 from the field. Penn State-New Kensington was 6 of 47 from the field.
Westminster’s Aliya Gage and Megan Meyer, who are both Mohawk High products, contributed in a reserve role. Gage (senior) garnered two points and five rebounds, while Meyer (sophomore) added two tallies and four boards.
The Lady Titans return to action at 5 p.m. Friday when they square off against Kalamazoo College in the first day of the two-day Manchester Tipoff Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.