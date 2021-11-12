The Westminster women’s basketball team is looking for improvement this season.
The Lady Titans were 6-5 overall in the 2020-2021 season and were eliminated in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference semifinals by Saint Vincent.
The first game for Westminster was scheduled for Nov. 10 against Penn State-Shenango, but it was postponed. The Lady Titans will open the season with a home game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Wooster (Ohio).
The Lady Titans had 743 overall points scored in the 2020-2021 season, which averaged to 67.5 points per game. The team also had 490 rebounds overall and 168 assists last year.
Junior Natalie Murrio will return for Westminster. Murrio paced the team in scoring with a total of 187 overall points in the 2020-2021 season. Trailing behind Murrio for the Lady Titans is returning senior Magen Polczynski, who had 116 overall points last year.
Also returning for Westminster will be head coach Rosanne Scott. Scott will be entering her 20th year as head coach for the Lady Titans this season. Scott currently holds a 19-year record of 220-272 (.447) and a 123-156 (.440) PAC record.
The PAC championship will begin February 21 for the women’s division. The winner will receive a bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Lady Titans have only held the championship title once in the 2004-2005 season.
