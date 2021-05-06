The Laurel High softball team blanked visiting New Brighton 15-0 in three innings in WPIAL Section 4-2A action Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans scored one run in the first inning and 14 in the third to end the game via the mercy rule.
Addie Deal pitched all three innings to pick up the mound win.
She gave up three hits, one walk and struck out six.
Deal and Autumn Boyd were 2 for 2 for Laurel with two RBIs, while Grace Kissick had a double and three RBIs and Frankie Duddy and Georgia Jellyman two RBIs each. Bekah Valenti was 2 for 2.
The Lady Spartans are in first place in the section at 9-1 (11-1 overall), while the Lady Lions are 1-9 (2-13 overall).
BaseballShenango 9Hopewell 3
The Class 2A Wildcats breezed to a victory over the 3A Vikings on the road for their 11th win in a row.
Shane Cato came on in relief of Zach Herb to pick up the mound victory.
He pitched 3 2/3 innings, struck out six, gave up no hits and no runs and no walks.
Herb pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out three, giving up one hit, three runs and four walks.
Shenango scored one in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fifth and five in the seventh. Hopewell scored two in the third and one in the fourth.
Gabe Yanssens led the Wildcats’ 10-hit attack with a single, double and five RBIs. Herb had a single, double and RBI and Ethan Bintrim two singles and an RBI.
Shenango is now 13-2, while the Vikings are 11-4.
