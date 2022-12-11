Laurel’s girls were forced to overcome adversity last season.
Injuries and a mid-season coaching change didn’t allow the team to get in the groove it expected.
However, the team reached the postseason and appeared in four playoff games and finished 14-12.
With a full offseason under coach Jim Marcantino and a healthy lineup, the Lady Spartans look forward to a stronger showing this winter.
“I got to work with them this summer and we got to learn each other very well. I think they are a great group to work with and I am just real excited to work with them,” Marcantino said. “They are getting used to me now. I think that’s helped the whole situation. It was a big change last year, but I am proud of the way they handled that adversity and all the injuries. They know what to expect from me. I have had a blast working with them. Their attitude has been great.”
Laurel brings back a lot of experience in returning starters Danielle Pontius, Regan Atkins, Joselynn Fortuna and Johnna Hill. Pontius, a senior point guard, led the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game. Atkins, Fortuna and Hill all battled injuries last year, with Atkins being lost for the season with a torn ACL.
The opened the door for Georgia Jellyman, Kendra Ruperto and Tori Atkins to step in and play key minutes. Maelee Hill and Erika Price will figure into the rotation this year, too.
“The other girls really stepped up and that’s really going help us this year,” Marcantino said. “I think we should have a deeper rotation. We’ll probably be around nine players, which is different from last year with all the injuries. The deeper rotation will definitely help us. We like to do a lot of pressing that should give us more versatility.”
Laurel is eager for a fresh start this season.
“They’ve really worked hard to get back to this point. You can see it in practice; they are trying to stay healthy and are real focused and excited to be playing,” Marcantino said. “I think we have a good nucleus. We can bring in a lot of different players. We are able to play up-tempo, which I think will help us. They have done a good job focusing and picking up the offense and defense.
“Having them for a whole offseason, I’ve been able to get in my system. They’ve really been focusing and picking things up. It’s really helped the process a lot. They are a really coachable group of kids. They are buying into it now.”
Despite the adversity, the Lady Spartans reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals and PIAA second round.
“It’s hard to get that kind of experience and they have that,” Marcantino said. “Being seniors now, they are really a together group and they’re looking forward to staying healthy and really getting after it. Every day, they are working real hard to that end.”
