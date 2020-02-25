Feb. 27, 2020.
Had someone told the Laurel High girls basketball team months — even weeks — ago that it would be playing for a WPIAL championship on that date, the Lady Spartans might have had a bit of a hard time believing it.
But that is exactly what happened when Laurel upended No. 1 seed Serra Catholic 48-32 in a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal playoff game at Peters Township High on Monday night.
The Lady Spartans (17-7 overall) earned a spot in Thursday’s 5 p.m. title game at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, where it will take on Bishop Canevin (18-6). It will be the first WPIAL title appearance ever for a Laurel girls team.
“I think we’re all still in a fog right now,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was an unbelievable game from start to finish. It’s hard to believe that we’re about to play for a WPIAL championship.
“Not that we don’t have the talent because we do, but we’re so young so you just don’t expect it.”
Of the seven Lady Spartans players who saw action Monday night, only Faith Gibson and and Mikyla Slater are seniors. Lucia Lombardo is a sophomore and Regan Atkins, Reese Bintrim, Joselynn Fortuna and Danielle Pontius are freshmen.
It was Atkins who Serra Catholic (17-4) simply couldn’t stop. The 5-foot-7 guard poured in 21 points, including many on occasions when the Lady Eagles were trying to mount rallies. Her totals included four 3-pointers.
“She was banged up — she played through a lot of pain tonight,” Stebbins said. “But she wasn’t going to let anything stop her.”
Gibson added nine points and Bintrim chipped in with eight markers for the victors. Bintrim also had 14 rebounds and Slater nine rebounds. Gibson had five steals.
Laurel led from the start, including 11-5 after one quarter and 20-12 at the half.
“Our game plan was to control the pace and have our defense lead us and I’d say we stuck to that for the most part,” Stebbins said. “They were averaging 65-66 points a game and we wanted to hold them under 40. Holding them to 32 was unbelievable.
“They’re a very good team,” he added. “They’re a team of runs and we knew we were giving to have to limit their runs. We worried that they would go on a big run in the second half.”
Now Laurel has just two days to prepare for No. 2 seed Bishop Canevin.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” Stebbins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.