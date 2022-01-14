The Laurel High girls basketball team's defense was on full display against Riverside on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans only allowed the Lady Panthers to score two points in the first half. Johnna Hill drained a basket at the halftime buzzer to force the mercy rule in the third quarter.
Laurel coasted to a 46-21 victory in the WPIAL 1-3A matchup against visiting Riverside.
Laurel coach Matt Stebbins was absent from the game. In his place was interim coach Jim Marcantino.
"He's suspended with pay but he's not coaching right now," Marcantino said. "It's an interim, so, I'll probably be doing it the rest...but I'm not sure. I've used a lot of his strategy still.
"I'm just slowly putting some things into my own. But mostly, we still use his system because they've been using this for a while and we're not going to change it."
The Lady Spartans ended the first quarter with a 13-2 advantage.
"I thought the kids came out and really played well, coming off the Freedom game, and I thought they set the tone," Marcantino said. "We really work hard on our man-to-man (defense) and take a lot of pride of it. The girls did a really good job of denying ball pressure and getting some steals."
Laurel blanked the Lady Panthers in the second quarter and held a 33-2 advantage at the break.
Johnna Hill netted a team-high 11 points for the Lady Spartans.
"We ran the ball really well during our offense," Hill said. "We played really good defense and I think we just did a good overall game. We've been working really hard on defense. We've been practicing a lot on it."
Hill commented that there was room for improvement on moving the ball around and taking shots when they shouldn't have been taken.
Danielle Pontius and Regan Atkins both grabbed nine and eight points, respectively.
Riverside won the final 16 minutes of action, outscoring the hosts, 19-13.
"We have a lot of work to do as far as foul shots and little things; layups but those are things that will get better," Marcantino said. "We're just trying to be more patient. The 3-pointers were okay but I think we can get better shots. We weren't really trying to get threes but high percentage shots."
