The Union High softball team lasted longer in the postseason than any other team in Lawrence County this season with the goal of PIAA gold in its sights.
On Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field, the Lady Scots fell short of that goal after losing to Tri-Valley in the PIAA Class 1A championship game, 6-3, to return home with silver.
“It was a great game,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “I thought we put everything we had into it. It just didn’t work out right this time.”
Leading Union in the game was freshman Olivia Williams who paced her team with two RBIS and went four for four at the plate.
“She’s been like a breath of fresh air,” Fisher said of Williams. “Obviously, she’s a leadoff hitter for a reason. I don’t think she’s never not been on base and she’s fast once she gets on the bases. She’s a huge part of this team; why we were there.”
Both of Williams’ RBIs were scored by Tori May, a junior, who got things started in the second and fourth inning.
“Last year, she was clutch then too,” Fisher said of May. “She’s always been clutch. She’s got that thing about her when it’s the big game she shows up.”
Union’s ace pitcher, Mia Preuhs, went the distance in the circle and gave up five hits, six runs — five earned — and pitched nine walks and nine strikeouts. The sophomore also hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning.
“I think it’s just the first time we were there. Of course, you put anyone out there, you’re going to struggle a little bit and get your nerves about you,” Fisher said. “Every game, she gets those nerves and she had to work through it. She helps herself out a lot by her batting average and her home runs this year.”
For their efforts, the Lady Scots were named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
After completing their goal of capturing WPIAL gold for the first time and coming up short in the PIAA quarterfinals last year, Fisher made the goal of winning gold on the bus ride back from Slippery Rock University.
“We’re very goal-oriented. I’ve said that time and time again,” Fisher said. “We set our goals and that’s what we go for. We do a lot of different training and workouts over the winter to make us a step above the rest.”
One thing that made the Lady Scots a step above the rest was the hard nonsection schedule they had at the beginning of the season. Union would take on local teams in higher classifications like Shenango and Neshannock.
“I feel more satisfaction winning by one or being down by two and winning rather than blowing someone out by 20 runs,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t help anyone do that. We would rather see better competition because that brings out the fighter in you.”
Another thing that helped not just Union’s softball team but all of its student-athletes was the introduction of morning workouts with everyone from the football team to the cheerleaders by the new athletic director Kim Niedbala.
“That was huge. That was such a big thing,” Fisher said. “I 100 percent support that. That was fantastic. You get the kids up in the morning, you set your goals and accomplish things early in the morning. That’s great. That would be one of the reasons they call us title township because I don’t think anyone else does that.”
Now that the Lady Scots have successfully reached the big stage, their new motivator will be that silver medal they took home.
“I think every coach around the world feels the same about that,” Fisher said on using silver as a motivator. “It’s a heck of a feat we got there and did that, but we didn’t hit our goal so we have a little work to put in. Our goal is gold and thats what were striving for again.”
What was Union’s biggest strength this season, according to Fisher?
“I think they all believe in each other. Unbelievably,” he said. “Their push, their determination, they practice as hard as anyone I’ve ever coached. If you don’t put it in at practice, you’re not going to shine.”
One other thing that helped propel Union to success this season was the team’s chemistry.
“I’ve always believed that, ever since I started coaching, you can’t be a team without gelling and having chemistry,” Fisher said. “You all have to work as one. If you don’t, you’ve got nothing.”
Just like coming home from the PIAA quarterfinals and cementing the goal of reaching the championships last year, Fisher said the goal of gold was made on the bus ride back from the championship.
“Nobody was happy with the silver,” Fisher said. “You left a little piece out there.”
Union is still a fairly young team with more underclassmen joining the roster next season.
“I think they’re going to help us out a lot,” Fisher said of the underclassmen. “My daughter (Irelyn) is actually coming up. There’s quite a few. There are probably eight really good players coming up.”
After this season, Union loses Maddie Mangelli and its standout third baseman, Ella Casalandra, from its roster.
“That’s super super hard to replace,” Fisher said of Casalandra. “That one is going to hurt a little bit. Along with her leadership and pumping everyone up, she’s got a ton of medals there. You can’t teach what she does on third base. Not too many people are going to do that.”
Fisher praised the community’s response toward the softball team.
“It’s Union Township so we always have great support,” Fisher said. “It’s always a big party there. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
What has Fisher learned from this season’s journey?
“Don’t throw a changeup to a big hitter. At least not twice,” he said jokingly before adding, “It’s a long ride. We go a little further, work a little bit harder and fine tune some things every year. I can’t really say enough about (the team). They kept their head in the game the whole time and no one got excited or flustered. If we replicate this season we can go a little further next year. I’ve got a few things up my sleeve.”
