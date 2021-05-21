By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
PITTSBURGH — The Union High softball team walked it off on Thursday.
The Lady Scots edged Greensburg Central Catholic 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at Fox Chapel High.
With Union down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, two on and two out and two strikes on Allie Ross, the freshman laced a walk-off single.
“My daughter (Skylar Fisher) led off with a single and Marleah D’Augostine singled after a strikeout,” coach Doug Fisher said. “Then we had another strikeout.
“I thought ‘holy crap, we’ve got two outs and a freshman up to bat.’ She battled and fouled off about 10 balls. Finally she hit a flare right over the shortstop to score Skylar and Marleah from third and second. Marleah came in hard and kicked the ball out from the catcher. Everyone went crazy. It was fantastic.”
The Lady Scots scored two in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth before the two crossed the plate in the seventh.
Greensburg Central Catholic pushed across one in the second, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Halaena Blakley went the distance to get the win in the circle and improve her record to 11-7. She gave up three earned runs, three hits and five walks and fanned 10.
Union had 10 hits. Fisher and Ross had three singles apiece.
“It was great to win, but a little too exciting for me,” Doug Fisher said with a chuckle. “I don’t like it that close.”
The Lady Scots (11-7) take on second-seeded Leechburg (12-4) Tuesday at a time and site to be announced. Leechburg beat Mapletown 9-3 on Friday. Third-seeded Union is guaranteed two more games. If the Lady Scots were to lose to Leechburg, they will play a WPIAL consolation game. Otherwise they will head straight to the PIAA playoffs as one of the top three teams in WPIAL Class 1A.
Greensburg Central Catholic bows out at 11-5.
