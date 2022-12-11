Union’s girls are ready to write more history.
Coming off a season in which the Lady Scots won the WPIAL Section 1-1A title, reached the WPIAL semifinals and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals, they are eager for more after graduating just one senior.
“It’s exciting. But, we still have to get to work. There are a lot of things that we have to get better at. We have to get better offensively and defensively, overall,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We had a heck of a run last year. We understand nothing is going to be given to us this year. We have to go and work hard. We’ve set some high goals for ourselves. But, we have to work hard to achieve those goals.”
Seniors Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kendall Preuhs and Zoe Lepri as well as junior Kelly Cleaver return as starters for Union. Booker is back after a knee injury sidelined her for the team’s PIAA run. Junior Bella Cameron and sophomore Kylie Fruehstorfer saw key minutes for the team a year ago and will again this season. Cleaver led the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game.
“We have some kids that are starting to push. I’ll play as many that can contribute and give us a solid effort and help us win basketball games,” Nogay said.
Numbers are up for Union, which helps for practices, too.
“We definitely have some battles in practice. It’s a good environment,” Nogay said. “Having more players allows us to get after it in practice. We can split some teams up somewhat evenly and go after it, for sure.”
The Lady Scots played in five postseason games and won three of them en route to a 22-3 finish. They hope the experience pays off this year.
“You definitely can’t replicate that playoff experience. We have some playoff games and wins under our belts. We also had a couple tough playoff games we wanted to learn from,” Nogay said. “We know we have to do everything so that we’re prepared. Elise Booker’s injury in the state playoffs was tough. We’ll learn from it. We have some quality games under our belt and that definitely helps set the bar to where we want to get to.”
Union averaged 46.4 points per game last year and hopes to surpass it. The Lady Scots had the top defense in WPIAL Class 1A and want a repeat performance.
“I think we have a lot of weapons, definitely. Offensively, we can play with most teams in our section and in Class 1A,” Nogay said. “We want to play defense. We want to get after teams and get stops. I think we were committed to it last year. Playing defense as hard as we did last year is how we will be able to win games this year. The girls understand that and are willing to pay the price to play good defense in order to win basketball games.”
