CLARION — The Union High girls basketball team held a narrow lead against Portage the entire game on Wednesday. Overtime was a different story.
The Lady Scots’ season ended after a 32-27 PIAA Class 1A loss to Portage at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Union’s offense was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and didn’t score in more than 11 minutes of game play.
“We played hard the whole game. We had the lead most of the game,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “I told the girls in the locker room, ‘Keep your heads up.’ We battled hard; we had a chance to get it there at the end and didn’t get it and we get to overtime and a couple things don’t go our way and that’s what happens in the competition part of sports.”
Ashlyn Hudak tied the game at 23 for the Portage (24-5) in the fourth quarter to go into overtime.
An open look, after Union’s (22-3) Kylie Fruehstorfer rolled her ankle, at the beginning of overtime allowed Arianna Wozniak to hit a 3-pointer to get the second lead of the game for Portage.
“She’s a very good player, number four (Kyle Fruehstorfer),” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “(Our) athletic trainer yelled at me, she said, ‘Oh my god,’ she saw it happen, she’s like, ‘She did something to her ankle.’ Right then in the timeout it was ‘You’re going to bear down on her Alex, Cami whoever was playing her. Really work her, really work her, she’s hurting some. She rolled her ankle or something.’ I hope she’s OK. That’s a long, tough game. Both teams put everything out there. Brooke Bednarski cramped up there in overtime. A lot of emotions out there, a lot of heart out of both teams and my hat’s off to Union.”
Wozniak scored all nine points in overtime to pull away with the victory for the Lady Mustangs. Kelly Cleaver netted Union’s four points in overtime.
Cleaver paced Union with 10 points while Fruehstorfer and Zoe Lepri each had six of their own.
Fruehstorfer netted the first bucket in 53 seconds for Union. The Lady Scots would end the first quarter with a 10-6 lead.
Portage tied the game at 10 in the second quarter with 4:08 left but Union responded with a field goal from Mia Preuhs and a 3-pointer from Bella Cameron to go into halftime leading 15-14.
“All year long we’ve been playing great defense. It was no different tonight,” Nogay said. “I thought we got after it. We were closing out on their shooters, we boxed out, we played very well defensively, we were moving our feet. Everybody that was in the game tonight played hard and I thought they got after it from the beginning and never gave up.
“We knew they wanted to shoot 3s. They were averaging I think 25 or 28 3s a game, we knew that’s what they were going to do. The main thing we wanted to do was try to close out on them and make sure we had hands in their faces and I thought we did it for most of the game. We moved on the ball, we got on their shooters and we had hands up on them. They made a couple shots and it’s a good team. That’s a good team over there. I thought defensively we got after them. It was a great game and it just didn’t come out our way.”
Wozniak’s 12 points led Portage.
A majority of Union’s roster will return for next year. The Lady Scots will only lose one senior, Emilie Homjack, on their roster.
“I think that we’re going to have high expectations,” Nogay said of next season. “I did tell them in the locker room, ‘You never know. It’s competition, it’s athletics, you never know if you’re going to get back to this spot.’ We definitely want to cherish that and enjoy what we did. We did a lot of great things for the first time in school history. Making the elite eight for the first time, I thought we played very well all year long, but the bright side is we have everybody back. We have to get to work in the offseason, we have to make sure we hit the weight room, continue to get better and ,hopefully, if we get to this point next year, we can take care of business.”
