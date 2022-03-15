CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — The fourth time was not the charm for the Shenango High girls basketball team who faced section rivals Neshannock on Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 51-17 PIAA 2A quarterfinal victory against Shenango at Blackhawk High School.
“It’s tough and it’s happened in my career before. Two years ago when we won WPIAL and we played Avonworth four (times), same thing, two in the section, one in WPIAL and one in the state playoffs,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of facing Shenango four times this season. “This year it just happened to be Shenango. By us winning we pulled them in to the (PIAA). It is what it is and I’m not going to apologize for the way we play. We press and that’s how I get my kids into the flow.
”His kids played really hard and he’s done a nice job with them. The last game they held us to 35. We get in games where we shoot 55 times and he’s kept us in the 30s the last two games. His kids played good defensively. My hats off to him, he’s done a nice job. That speaks volumes for our section and the job coach LaRocco did this year.”
Neshannock will advance to the PIAA 2A semifinals to play against Bellwood Antis on Friday.
The last time these section rivals played against each other, the Lady Cats held Neshannock (27-2) to 35 points.
”We put some new stuff in and that’s part of it,” Grybowski said. “You can’t run the same stuff. Once you play somebody four times they know where you’re going. So, we did put some new stuff in. We put a couple glitches to regular offensive sets that we run and it got us some wide-open layups and wide-open threes.”
Mairan Haggerty struck first for Neshannock in the first 26 seconds of the matchup. The Lady Lancers ended the first quarter unanswered by Shenango, 19-0.
”We had a fantastic start and the kids just kept playing hard,” Grybowski said. “It’s all about defense. To give up 17 points only, and they’re a very good team, but Kylee Rubin’s been scoring 20 all playoff long and those were things we talk about before the game. I can’t say enough about the way the kids played.”
Haggerty paced Neshannock with 23 points and grabbed six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Megan Pallerino and Addi Watts picked up nine points each.
“I definitely think we stepped up the defense a lot,” Haggerty said. “Last game we held them to 17 points but I feel like the defense was much more uplifting and ready. We got some new plays so we were running those very, very well and we were looking for the right opportunity. If I was being guarded someone else was open and it just worked out.”
Pallerino had seven rebounds and five steals while Watts had eight rebounds and five steals of her own.
Emilee Fedrizzi put the first points on the board for Shenango (16-10) with 5:23 left in the second quarter. Pallerino sunk one from the charity line with 28 seconds left to force the mercy rule clock going into halftime.
“What happened tonight will not take away what my girls accomplished this year,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We picked them up and started working out in late October and they got better and better. Obviously, Neshannock had our number all year but I told the girls down there that there’s no way this game’s going to diminish what they’ve accomplished.
“They’re the first Shenango girls basketball team to make it this far in the state playoffs. That there says enough about what they’ve accomplished and they did it on three months worth of work.”
Kylee Rubin chipped in five points to lead Shenango while Fedrizzi had four.
Shenango continued to trail against the Lady Lancers at the end of the third quarter, 43-12.
Shenango had 18 turnovers to Neshannock’s nine. The Lady Lancers rebounded 28 times to Shenango’s 11.
Shenango’s season comes to an end and it will lose two seniors, Isabella DeVivo and Kassidy Peters.
“We’ll get a summer in now which we didn’t have and I’m sure you’ll see a much better Shenango team next year,” LaRocco said. “We’ll get in the gym all summer. We, coach (Bob) Natale and myself, know what needs to be done and we’ll get it done. Hats off to them they played a great game. By any stretch if somebody would’ve said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be one of the eight teams left standing in PA,’ my girls worked to get that.”
