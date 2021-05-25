MARS — The Neshannock High softball team’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss on Monday.
The Lady Lancers gave up a walk-off hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 1-0 loss to No. 1 seed Ligonier Valley in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Neshannock (10-6) is now eliminated. Ligonier Valley moves on at 18-1.
Ligonier Valley junior pitcher Maddie Griffin came into Monday’s game with 10 no-hitters to her credit. She struck out 18 and had two walks against the Lady Lancers.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Ruby Wallace singled on a line drive to left. She went to second and third on a pair of groundouts.
Griffin singled to left on an 0-2 count.
“I’ll take the blame here,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “I should have walked her (Griffin), but I had confidence that we would get the out.”
Losing pitcher Abigale Measel gave up one earned run, five hits and two walks while striking out nine. She finished her season at 8-6.
Hunter Newman tripled in the sixth. Newman was in only her second game back after suffering a fractured wrist.
“That was our big opportunity and we didn’t cash in,” Lash said.
Gabby Perod drew a two-out walk and Ali Giordano hit a deep fly ball.
“The center fielder made a nice play to catch the ball,” Lash said. “It’s tough to go up against Griffin, but we held our own and could have won.
“Griffin has a great command of her pitches. She has a great drop curve, curve and rise ball.”
Ligonier Valley plays Shenango on Wednesday in the semifinals.
