The Neshannock High girls basketball team took a lead against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and didn’t look back during the Section 1-2A conference matchup on Monday.
The Lady Lancers doubled down in the second half with a shooting display, allowing them to coast to a 60-34 victory against the Lady Chargers.
The Lady Lancers started off with an 11-4 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Chargers kept battling in the second quarter before settling for a 23-15 halftime deficit.
“The first quarter we started off really slow,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Their zone gave us fits early on. Halftime, I think we made some really good adjustments to it.
“We just played so hard and I’m proud of the kids...we beat a very good team tonight and I never thought there would be that much separation. I really thought it would be ten to fifteen (points).”
Turnovers were an issue for Neshannock (3-0 section, 8-2 overall) in the first half, but the team changed that around in the second.
“First half we had ten turnovers,” Grybowski said. “We’ve been below ten every game we’ve played this year so far. Part of our turnovers were caused by their defense.
“They were double teaming, picking and choosing when and where they double teamed, so the kids just weren’t ready for it. Second half, I think we did a much better job.”
The Lady Lancers pushed the lead to 42-26 after three quarters.
“We hit some shots and put a little more pressure on them defensively,” Grybowski said. “We got beat a few times on penetration, which I don’t really like, but it didn’t kill us.”
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock with 17 points and Neleh Nogay netted 13.
Nogay had eight assists and grabbed eight steals. Haggerty contributed six rebounds and four steals.
“We just had to take control of the ball,” Haggerty said. “When you do that, we can score and get more opportunities to score and run plays to help all of us get a chance to score.
“I definitely think we can go far. We’re just bigger, better, faster and stronger than last year and we can definitely go far again.”
Addi Watts, Aaralyn Nogay and Megan Pallerino scored nine points each for the Lady Lancers. Watts grabbed seven rebounds and four assists.
OLSH (1-1, 4-4) outrebounded Neshannock, 28-22.
