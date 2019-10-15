The Neshannock High girls tennis team is moving on.
The Lady Lancers advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A playoff semifinals with a 4-1 home victory over Central Valley in a quarterfinal-round match Monday afternoon.
Neshannock, which has reached the semifinals three out of the last four years, is now 11-1 overall this season.
“This was a big hurdle for us yesterday,” veteran Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “Winning this match guarantees us two more matches.
“We defeated this team earlier in the season. I know we’ve improved, but so did they. We all came out very aggressive from the start and played with controlled aggression throughout the match. I was really proud how we kept our composure from start to finish.”
Neshannock takes on defending state champion Sewickley Academy at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Moon High.
NESHANNOCK 4, CENTRAL VALLEY 1
Singles
Kelli Huffman (N) def. Lauryn Johnsen 6-2,6-4
Margo Silverman (N) def. Brooke Burhenn 6-4, 6-0
Cristina Memo (N) def. Shay Clayton 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Jessica Bobeck/Taylor Yerdon (CV) def. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (13-11).
Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Abigail Hudson/Celeste Gabauer 7-6 (11-9), 6-3.
